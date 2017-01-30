SEATTLE: BLACK LIVES MATTER AGITATOR ATTACKS TRUMP, THE WHITE HOUSE, CAPITALISM, AND WHITES ...

In an expletive-laden anti-capitalism rant, a member of Black Lives Matter, and a pre-school teacher, goes into full riot-mode …

Pre school teacher calls for whites to hand over their wealth to black people and to walk away as it's owed to them.

BLM Anti-Trump Protest In Seattle: ‘We Need To Start Killing People’ During an anti-Trump protest in Seattle this weekend, an activist associated with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement took to the megaphone to voice her support for, among other things, “killing people,” and “killing the White House.” “Fu*k white supremacy, fu*k the U.S. empire, fu*k your imperialist ass lives. That sh*t gotta go.” At 1:50 in the video clip, she goes, “And we need to start killing people. First off, we need to start killing the White House. The White House must die. The White House, your fu*king White House, your fu*king Presidents, they must go! Fu*k the White House.” <Source: Anti-Trump Protest In Seattle: 'We Need To Start Killing People' | The Daily Caller>

Where is her outrage against teachers who churn out another generation of ill-educated function black illiterates?

Where is her proof that the black judges and black jurors who send blacks to jail are racist?

Where is her outrage against the blacks who have killed more inner city blacks than in a war zone?

Where is her outrage against the progressive socialist democrats who govern the inner cities?

Where is her outrage against the agitators who demean and disincentivize police from keeping the black community safe?

She wants to talk about reparations, where is her outrage against the BILLIONS of dollars that have been taken from the students and black community to support unproductive unions and their outrageous pensions?

Where is her demand for reparations from the Africans who enslaved their own people and who still traffic in slaves?

And, when will she realize that the black community has given itself a pass when it comes to morality and individual responsibility. Only American blacks do not thrive in America; blacks from all other nations seem to be doing fine – many of them professionals and entrepreneurs.

Bottom line …

Just another socialist/communist agitator affiliated with Black Lives Matter who knows not of which she speaks. ALL LIVES MATTER.

Can you trust this miscreant with your children?

We are so screwed.

-- steve