RIP: Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus

To me, the circus was a big deal: glamorous, mysterious, and a hell of a lot of fun. So it is with great sadness that I read of the decision of Feld Entertainment to close the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus …

My introduction to the circus began when I was eight and ditched school to hang out at the circus which was sited on the massive lot. (Pico & Overland in West Los Angeles where a regional mall now stands.)

I offered to help and wound up going here and there as I delivered written messages or did simple chores. Nobody questioned my presence or told me to go home. But, then again, those were far better times; when I could roam Clover Field (now known as Santa Monica Airport) and convince pilots to take me for a pattern-spin in their private planes in exchange for me helping to wash their aircraft. When I could take my .22 rifle to the local police firing range or the dump without anybody freaking out about me carrying a weapon.

I was over the moon when the legendary lion-tamer Clyde Beatty let me wear his pith helmet and gave me one those small whips that they sold in the concession booths. I met “Doc” Henderson who was a man who would never allow any animal to be abused.

I never lost my love for the circus.

Even more recently, but a few back, I took time from being the Chief Technologist of a computer company in Anaheim to watch them unload the circus cars at a railroad track down the block. Seeing the parade of elephants, was only marginally better than actually feeding the elephants peanuts. Now the elephants are gone – done in by busy-body activists who believe animals should have human-like rights. With the activists allowing to bring shake-down lawsuits against anyone they believed should be punished for not embracing their vegan lifestyle.

I never saw the animal abuse that today’s grievance activists saw. I never saw a dirty or disorganized circus operation. On the contrary, everything was neat, clean and tidy as your local barn. The circus was not a haphazard event and and everything appeared to be run on a schedule. The circus not only provided entertainment, but they provided per diem roustabout jobs to the local community.

It was, and still remains in my heart, a wonder of incalculable value. Much like Jungleland in Thousand Oaks whose memory lives on in the Senior Citizen Center names for its owner.

I can understand the economic decision to close the circus when most young children are busy playing video games and a circus is only another entertainment in a world of competing entertainments. But, I will miss the circus – most of all the excitement of it all and the wonderful people who never question who you were or why you were there. People who shared their lunch with me. And, people of the finest kind.

Here is the fake news I received from the douchebags who continue to mischaracterize the circus and deceive the public; taking credit for the closure …

America’s largest animal circus closes after 146 years, ADI calls on all circuses to end wild animal acts Animal Defenders International (ADI) has welcomed the announcement by Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus to close its animal shows from May, citing declines in ticket sales after earlier announcing a ‘mood shift’ among their consumers .After decades of exposing the cramped, barren conditions with long periods of time tied up and chained with no freedom of movement and a brutal training culture, ADI believes that public opinion has ended the suffering. Modern audiences now have many entertainment options and do not want to see shows where animals are made to suffer for a few minutes of entertainment. Jan Creamer, ADI President, said: “After decades of exposing the suffering of animals in circuses behind the scenes, we are pleased to hear that Ringlings has finally bowed to public opinion – it was a mistake for them not to see the trend away from animal shows to human-only performances over a decade ago. Circuses can survive without the animal performances.” Studies of the use of wild animals in traveling circuses show that in the circumstances of a traveling show, circuses cannot meet the needs of wild animals. Animals are confined in small spaces, deprived of physical and social needs, spending excessive amounts of time tied or chained up, shut in transporters and unable to move around.The abnormal, stereotypical behaviors seen in circus animals, rocking, swaying and pacing, indicate that they are under stress and not coping with their environment. ADI’s video evidence has shown how these animals are forced to perform tricks through physical violence, fear and intimidation. ADI has led the campaign to expose the suffering and educate the public around the world, providing video evidence, prosecutions and expert reviews. 34 nations have reviewed the evidence and taken action to end traveling circus performances. Across 27 states in the US, 66 jurisdictions have already decided to either ban or restrict the use of wild animals in traveling shows, due to concerns about public safety and animal welfare. ADI is supporting Representatives Ryan Costello (R-PA) and Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), who launched Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act (TEAPSPA) in Congress last November. The congressmen have concluded that ending wild animal use is the only practical approach to deal with public safety issues and inspection and oversight problems repeatedly cited by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

These are not animal defenders, they are busybody activists who think they have found another publicity gimmick for their progressive socialist democrat revolution. And as for the Representatives cited, Congress has done more to increase human suffering and misery than ever before with Obamacare and excessive regulation. Perhaps we should care more about human rights denied by partisan lawmakers than allowing activists to pick and choose rare examples and tar the entire community based on the actions of one or two people. They are the bozos who blame guns for killing people, but never blame the car for the drunk driving it. It’s always society’s fault, never individual responsibility. The collective over the individual.

I will miss the circus and hope that the activists will likewise quit trying to tell everybody how to live their lives. I wonder how many Americans understand that the rest of the world does not necessarily embrace our lifestyle and the meddling of our politicians in their countries. These are the jerk-offs who ignore the brutality of African dictators to excoriate legal and legitimate hunters who bring profit and progress to the hinterlands. These are the people who are loathe to condemn socialism and communism that has brought death and suffering to millions. These are the goofballs that watch millions die while they feel good about a DDT-bank based on junk science and a desire for population control. All in the name of population control, de-industrialization, de-growth, and the creation of a governing elite to manage people – the unexceptional population units who are only valuable for their taxes, political contributions, and votes.

Here is the real news …

Feld Entertainment Announces Final Performances of

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in May 2017 Feld Entertainment Inc., parent company of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and the world’s largest producer of live family entertainment, announced today that the iconic 146-year-old circus would hold its final performances later this year. Ringling Bros. two circus units will conclude their tours with their final shows at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., on May 7, and at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 21, 2017. The decision to end the circus tours was made as a result of high costs coupled with a decline in ticket sales, making the circus an unsustainable business for the company. Following the transition of the elephants off the circus, the company saw a decline in ticket sales greater than could have been anticipated. “Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey was the original property on which we built Feld Entertainment into a global producer of live entertainment over the past 50 years,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “We are grateful to the hundreds of millions of fans who have experienced Ringling Bros. over the years. Between now and May, we will give them one last chance to experience the joy and wonder of Ringling Bros.” “This was a difficult business decision to make, but by ending the circus tours, we will be able to concentrate on the other lines of business within the Feld Entertainment portfolio,” said Juliette Feld, Feld Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer. “Now that we have made this decision, as a company, and as a family, we will strive to support our circus performers and crew in making the transition to new opportunities,” she added. Feld Entertainment’s portfolio includes Marvel Universe LIVE!, Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross and Disney On Ice, among others. The company recently announced a new partnership to produce live tours of Sesame Street and expanded television coverage for the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross races. Complete details on the remaining Ringling Bros. performances can be found online at Ringling.com.

-- steve