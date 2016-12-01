RED FLAGS FLYING: TRUMP'S SON-IN-LAW ASSOCIATED WITH TOXIC DEMOCRAT?

Any time I see the name Jamie Gorelick in the news, it raises red flags …
- Deputy Attorney General of the United States from 1994 to 1997, during the Clinton administration and a life-time progressive democrat.
- Gorelick is the creator of the “wall” between intelligence agencies that prevented disclosure of intelligence that might have prevented 9/11.
- Gorelick became a member of the 9/11 commission, and later recused herself from investigating her own role in the terrorist attack. Not surprisingly, the commission apparently was not told about Gorelick’s memo which created the artificial wall that presented the sole obstacle to viewing the laptop that contained information relating to the 9/11 terrorist attack before it took place.
- Gorelick pocketed $26+ million from the democrat piggy bank known as Fannie Mae during a time when their books were falsified and resulted in a $10 BILLION accounting scandal – restatement of the books cost approximately $2 BILLION dollars.
- Gorelick represented Duke University during the Duke Lacrosse scandal when team members were falsely accused of rape and innocent people were railroaded by the University.
The report …
REPORT: Jared Kushner is taking steps to explore a White House role
President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may be headed for a job in the White House. Kushner is in the process of filing financial disclosure documents in preparation for taking a formal role as an adviser to the president, sources close to the process told The New York Times on Saturday.
Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is the CEO of his family's real-estate business. He also owns the New York Observer, along with other media properties.
He has hired WilmerHale, a Washington-based law firm, to help him navigate and comply with federal ethics laws, The New York Times reported. Kushner leased a 7,000 square foot home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, just blocks away from the Obama family's new home, in preparation for his move.
At the same time, Kushner is working to close a deal with a major Chinese financial company, Anbang, to redevelop a property that Kushner's company owns in Manhattan, according to the Times. Anbang, which owns the Waldorf Astoria hotel and controls an estimated $285 billion in assets, is owned by a tangled web of shell companies and reportedly has ties to the Chinese government.
In order to avoid conflicts, Kushner will likely step down from the CEO position at his family's company, and divest "substantial assets," Jamie S. Gorelick, a partner at WilmerHale, told the Times.
"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws, and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Gorelick said. <Source: Jared Kushner files papers to explore a White House role - Business Insider>
Bottom line …
Anytime I see Gorelick’s name mentioned, I immediately think of progressive socialist democrats and the lack of ethics and the ability to keep our nation safe. Of all of the law firms and lawyers, why would anyone in the GOP choose someone with Gorelick’s background unless they needed “something extra” to tilt the scales. There is no doubt that Gorelick is smart, well-credentialed – but has been associated with events that make me deeply suspicious of her activities in high profile areas. Especially when the President-elect professed to be a Republican, but was a major life-long liberal prior to his jumping the democrat line for the presidential nomination and becoming the GOP nominee.
It appears that we will need to wait and see if Trump embraces the progressive method of doing business and feathers his own nest and those of his close associates.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius