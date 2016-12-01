RED FLAGS FLYING: TRUMP'S SON-IN-LAW ASSOCIATED WITH TOXIC DEMOCRAT?

Any time I see the name Jamie Gorelick in the news, it raises red flags …

REPORT: Jared Kushner is taking steps to explore a White House role

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may be headed for a job in the White House. Kushner is in the process of filing financial disclosure documents in preparation for taking a formal role as an adviser to the president, sources close to the process told The New York Times on Saturday.

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is the CEO of his family's real-estate business. He also owns the New York Observer, along with other media properties.

He has hired WilmerHale, a Washington-based law firm, to help him navigate and comply with federal ethics laws, The New York Times reported. Kushner leased a 7,000 square foot home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, just blocks away from the Obama family's new home, in preparation for his move.

At the same time, Kushner is working to close a deal with a major Chinese financial company, Anbang, to redevelop a property that Kushner's company owns in Manhattan, according to the Times. Anbang, which owns the Waldorf Astoria hotel and controls an estimated $285 billion in assets, is owned by a tangled web of shell companies and reportedly has ties to the Chinese government.

In order to avoid conflicts, Kushner will likely step down from the CEO position at his family's company, and divest "substantial assets," Jamie S. Gorelick, a partner at WilmerHale, told the Times.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws, and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Gorelick said. <Source: Jared Kushner files papers to explore a White House role - Business Insider>