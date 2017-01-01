PUNISH NEW YORK PROGRESSIVES: HILLARY FOR MAYOR 2017

Let’s show solidarity for New York values …
Hillary deserves the job as a participation trophy and consolation prize.
Hillary is more communistic than Mayor de Blasio.
Hillary has no hobbies or interests outside of politics.
Hillary can’t screw up New York’s foreign affairs.
She needs to fund the foundation's "good works."
Huma Abedin would make a wonderful first lady.
and
FREE BILL CLINTON AND HIS PENTHOUSE HOTTIES
Bottom line …
Can you even imagine: it would be like Dianne Feinstein as Governor of California?
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius