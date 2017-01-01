PROGRESSIVE HYPOCRISY ON DISPLAY: BILL CLINTON ON ILLEGAL ALIENS 22 YEARS AGO SOUNDS LIKE TRUMP TODAY!!!

Once again, the hypocrisy of the progressive socialist democrats is on display for every American to see. Here is Bill Clinton giving his State of the Union speech in 1995, 22 years ago, claiming that as a nation of immigrants, we must control our borders and uphold the rule of law. Exactly the same thing President Trump is saying.

So why are the progressive socialist democrats on the march? The truth is that they care not about illegal aliens, but about political power and playing to their base coalition. Pretty much why the progressives are losing traction as they pander to an increasingly radical and un-American base.

Bill Clinton had it right and Trump has it right too! So when we see the progressive socialist democrats and their media and Hollywood cohorts hollering … know that these are the useful idiots being manipulated for political purposes.

We are so screwed.

-- steve