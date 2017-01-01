PRESIDENT BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA'S TRUE LEGACY



The United States Constitution, as well as Congress, was neutered by Obama’s Imperial Presidency where much of the outrageous and egregious administrative behavior was done with executive orders. Creating another example of administration by royal fiat. Profligate spending, much of which went into union-led rat-holes, saw the national debt skyrocket from 10.6 TRILLION to over 19 TRILLION on Obama’s watch. $8 BILLION went missing overseas including pallets of tightly-packed hundred dollar bills. The Affordable Care Act which saw Americans paying higher premiums and accessing less healthcare due to outrageous deductibles and co-pays. Generic drugs were re-priced overnight to become just slightly cheaper than the brand name they replace. Crazy accounting still exists in healthcare and the insurers are increasing profits by altering tiered drug coverage. The insurance co-ops have mostly cratered into insolvency. And, who could forget the unsecure government website that worked part-time. Obama proved himself to be a liar when he promised that we could keep our doctors and current insurance plans. No wonder the progressive socialist democrats crafted the legislation in secret, working with progressive foundations and others to deceive the American people. And passed using a trick engineered by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid without a final House vote or the participation of any members of the opposition party. No amendments allowed. 2000+ pages that needed to be read overnight. This is a major failure of Obama and his presidency. President Obama took it upon himself to radically transform our nation by importing poverty, illiteracy, disease, crime, and in some cases terrorism. Many of those allowed to remain in the country have no desire to assimilate into our culture and want to recreate a safer version of the hell-hole they left behind. We have seen the demographic shifts of political power, especially in California where legislators seem to be more concerned by people whose allegiance is to a foreign nation than the Americans who were forced to sacrifice the existing social safety nets which are now approaching insolvency and chaos. Obama was all about race relations, in many cases lying from his bully pulpit and praising thugs while questioning the motives of law enforcement that was charged with keeping the community safe. It is appropriate to say that Obama's efforts further divided the nation in ways we have yet to comprehend. He has empowered racial agitators/activists to open attack Israel, law enforcement, and other government institutions. He talks about the tragedy of an officer shooting an individual while ignoring mass slaughter in the inner cities -- all governed by corrupt progressive socialist democrats; and with the strictest gun controls in the nation. Here is a president who wants to disarm law-abiding citizens to create a bigger victim pool but is afraid to punish inner city minority criminals and gang members who use guns. Somehow, Obama believes that the number of minority individuals in prison should match their percentage of the general population -- absolutely crazy. Eight years of minority inner city deaths went by and Obama was lecturing America on race. Obama’s policy of not requiring able-bodied Americans to seek work in return for welfare and other social benefits saw welfare payments skyrocket along with food stamps and other government programs. Unemployment numbers are a joke as people who have given up and stopped looking for employment were not counted as unemployed. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli was right when he claimed: "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." And then there was Obama ignoring the law and disadvantaging the bond holders to give General Motors to the unions. Where GM used to be a car company with a union pension plan, it is now a union pension plan with a car company. Education in America saw another eight years of functional illiterates be turned out of schools (with graduation tests eliminated or dumbed down) while the NEA used federal funding to coerce forty states to adopt a uniform curriculum known as “common core.” Little more than an agenda for progressivism, we saw history whitewashed or eliminated, math being taught in a non-traditional manner, and students given access to books and computers during tests. Most education advances were killed by the unions who feared that someone might test teachers on their teaching ability and subject-matter knowledge. Heroes were turned into zeroes, while marginal historical figures were lionized.