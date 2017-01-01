PRESIDENT BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA'S TRUE LEGACY

As we count down toward the January 20th, 2017 inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, it is time to evaluate the lasting legacy of President Obama …
I am hard-pressed to find a single area where President Obama distinguished himself in representing the United States abroad or creating actual value in domestic policies …
|
FOREIGN POLICY FAILURES
The world is demonstrably unsafe and more chaotic
|
- The Iran Nuclear Deal which saw BILLIONS of dollars transferred to an Iran where “Death to America” is shouted in the highest councils of power. Not only did this agreement give Iran a path to a nuclear weapon in ten years, it did nothing to stop research on advanced conventional weapons, like those killing Americans in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere, and the development of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles that threaten the United States. Of course, this agreement did nothing to stop proxy wars and the funding of international terrorism – especially Hezbollah and Hamas. Let us not forget the two billion in cold cash used to ransom American hostages. Obama just signed-off on giving Iran 100 tons of uranium, enough to make ten bombs when refined to weapons grade material
- Little or nothing has been done to curb the nuclear tests and ballistic missile development in North Korea. Many believe that North Korea is complicit, along with Pakistan, in exporting nuclear technology to rogue nations. Counterfeiting of United States currency and both consumer and industrial goods continues unabated. And, we also know that North Korea routinely attacks our ally, South Korea, and engages in cyberwarfare.
- Russia not only obtained claim to 20% of American uranium stockpiles and production capacity, but the “reset” was a failure that saw Russia invade its neighbors and pursue its expansionist agenda. Russia has disregarded the arms proliferation agreements and has modernized its nuclear arsenal while our continues to age into ineffectiveness. This is the president who wanted nuclear disarmament, but wanted the United States to be the first one to disarm.
- China is claiming the South China Sea and threatening international sea travel routes in the area while at the same time stealing our intellectual property, both military and commercial. Manipulating currency to insure the sales of foreign goods into America while rejecting reciprocity without such conditions as sharing our intellectual property with Chinese companies – many associated with the Chinese military.
- President Obama single-handedly gave the communist nation of Cuba a major win that allowed the faltering and murderous government access to money that was needed to keep the regime afloat. No demand for civil rights reforms in return for lifting a portion of the trade embargo and making it easier for both Americans and spies to come-and-go without greater limitations.
- President Obama is complicit in creating one of the world's humanitarian disasters in Syria where his "red line" against the use of chemical agents on innocent civilians turned out to be an international punch line. By not creating a safe refugee haven in the region, Obama helped to drive hoards of migrants -- including terrorists -- into lands where the climate, culture, food, and language was foreign.
- Obama has decimated our military, decapitated some of its most effective leaders and used the military to conduct “social experiments” that altered the good order and discipline necessary for an effective fighting force. Who would have believed that Obama would demand the military use costly bio-diesel and other green substitutes which were less effective than what they replaced. Here is a President who defined enhanced interrogation as torture while Islamic terrorists used power tools, electric cattle prods, and dismemberment to torture their captives. A deadly and disproportionate finding that makes America less safe as our enemies do not even know what our Constitution says, but responds only to power and the will to use it ruthlessly.
- The President refuses to hold Islam accountable for terrorism and maintains Islam is a peaceful religion. His response to terrorism is tepid and ineffective at best. He simply does not understand that Islam is a culture of death, not life, and is fundamentally incompatible with our governing documents. The Middle East is in chaos and terrorists freely roam the land. With the exception of Israel who continues her existential struggle.
- The President traded five hard core terrorists for one American deserter as well as transferred a number of terrorists back to foreign lands where some of them were celebrated and released to kill Americans.
On the domestic scene …
|
DOMESTIC POLICY FAILURES
The American economy and job market continues to be depressed
|
- The United States Constitution, as well as Congress, was neutered by Obama’s Imperial Presidency where much of the outrageous and egregious administrative behavior was done with executive orders. Creating another example of administration by royal fiat.
- Profligate spending, much of which went into union-led rat-holes, saw the national debt skyrocket from 10.6 TRILLION to over 19 TRILLION on Obama’s watch. $8 BILLION went missing overseas including pallets of tightly-packed hundred dollar bills.
- The Affordable Care Act which saw Americans paying higher premiums and accessing less healthcare due to outrageous deductibles and co-pays. Generic drugs were re-priced overnight to become just slightly cheaper than the brand name they replace. Crazy accounting still exists in healthcare and the insurers are increasing profits by altering tiered drug coverage. The insurance co-ops have mostly cratered into insolvency. And, who could forget the unsecure government website that worked part-time. Obama proved himself to be a liar when he promised that we could keep our doctors and current insurance plans. No wonder the progressive socialist democrats crafted the legislation in secret, working with progressive foundations and others to deceive the American people. And passed using a trick engineered by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid without a final House vote or the participation of any members of the opposition party. No amendments allowed. 2000+ pages that needed to be read overnight. This is a major failure of Obama and his presidency.
- President Obama took it upon himself to radically transform our nation by importing poverty, illiteracy, disease, crime, and in some cases terrorism. Many of those allowed to remain in the country have no desire to assimilate into our culture and want to recreate a safer version of the hell-hole they left behind. We have seen the demographic shifts of political power, especially in California where legislators seem to be more concerned by people whose allegiance is to a foreign nation than the Americans who were forced to sacrifice the existing social safety nets which are now approaching insolvency and chaos.
- Obama was all about race relations, in many cases lying from his bully pulpit and praising thugs while questioning the motives of law enforcement that was charged with keeping the community safe. It is appropriate to say that Obama's efforts further divided the nation in ways we have yet to comprehend. He has empowered racial agitators/activists to open attack Israel, law enforcement, and other government institutions. He talks about the tragedy of an officer shooting an individual while ignoring mass slaughter in the inner cities -- all governed by corrupt progressive socialist democrats; and with the strictest gun controls in the nation. Here is a president who wants to disarm law-abiding citizens to create a bigger victim pool but is afraid to punish inner city minority criminals and gang members who use guns. Somehow, Obama believes that the number of minority individuals in prison should match their percentage of the general population -- absolutely crazy. Eight years of minority inner city deaths went by and Obama was lecturing America on race.
- Obama’s policy of not requiring able-bodied Americans to seek work in return for welfare and other social benefits saw welfare payments skyrocket along with food stamps and other government programs. Unemployment numbers are a joke as people who have given up and stopped looking for employment were not counted as unemployed. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli was right when he claimed: "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." And then there was Obama ignoring the law and disadvantaging the bond holders to give General Motors to the unions. Where GM used to be a car company with a union pension plan, it is now a union pension plan with a car company.
- Education in America saw another eight years of functional illiterates be turned out of schools (with graduation tests eliminated or dumbed down) while the NEA used federal funding to coerce forty states to adopt a uniform curriculum known as “common core.” Little more than an agenda for progressivism, we saw history whitewashed or eliminated, math being taught in a non-traditional manner, and students given access to books and computers during tests. Most education advances were killed by the unions who feared that someone might test teachers on their teaching ability and subject-matter knowledge. Heroes were turned into zeroes, while marginal historical figures were lionized.
And then there are the scandals …
|
SCANDALS
Some other dude did it and Obama saw it in the media, same as everyone else; promising to seek justice, but producing a never-ending investigation that saw no transparency, no accountability, and defiance of Congressional subpoenas.
|
- Perhaps the most egregious scandal is the DOJ/FBI giving a pass to Hillary Clinton for overwhelming evidence that she not only violated the Espionage Act, but deliberately sought to hide her emails from the Administration, Congress, and the American public. To thwart official government recordkeeping rules and regulations and to insult the court by lying about FOIA requests. Like in the first Clinton administration, documents were destroyed without consequences by those who had implicit immunity. Moreover, the appearance of impropriety where Secretary Clinton apparently sold access to her official office in return for donations to the Clinton Foundation and for personal speaking fees for her husband cannot be overlooked.
- Then there was Benghazi where the President told us it was a spontaneous demonstration caused by a video. No mention of the unconstitutional and illegal gunrunning to arm Islamic terrorists as part of a joint CIA/State Department operation. Four Americans, including our Ambassador dead, while the Obama Administration dithered about sending help. Sort of like the number of times Obama refused to issue the order on bin Laden because he feared a failure would impact his reelection.
- Fast and Furious, the gunrunning scheme that saw American weapons being transferred to Mexican drug cartels in order to produce “proof” that stricter gun control was necessary.
- The IRS scandal which the President told us was perpetrated by a few rogue agents in Cincinnati, Ohio – but was found to have the White House fingerprints on the process. This effectively curtailed the opposition fund-raising and interfered with a Presidential election.
- Obama and his cadre of socialists interfered in the Israel’s election by using taxpayer funds to campaign against Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Perhaps one of the greatest scandals is that the President and his party put forth a corrupt, lying, Marxist and an aging Communist as their nominees for the Presidency of the United States. America deserves so much better than these two individuals.
Bottom line …
Perhaps the most dangerous part of Obama’s legacy is that he gave the world a nuclear Iran and tried to give America a Hillary Clinton, but like everything else he screws up, he wound up facing unexpected consequences: nearly destroying the democrat party and helping to elect Donald J. Trump.
We are so screwed.
Steve