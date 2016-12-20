OBAMA'S LEGACY IS AS BOGUS AS HIS NOBEL "PEACE" PRIZE

Arguably, President Barack Hussein Obama was the worst American president in modern times, exceeding the incompetence of former President Jimmy Carter, the father of high interest rates and Islamo-Fascism.

Foreign Policy …

The mishandling of the Iranian nuclear weapon program that saw billions of dollars released to a state sponsor of terrorism that openly called for the death of America and our ally Israel. This agreement was passed using Senate tricks that were spearheaded by Republican Bob Corker who precluded the treatment of the agreement as a treaty and allow the Senate to pass it with a negative vote – not demanding a majority to pass the agreement by demanding a majority to stop the agreement. There were no controls on the development of InterContinental Ballistic Missiles that could directly threaten the United States nor were there any controls on the purchase and production of conventional arms for proxy terrorists like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The mishandling of Aleppo and one of the greatest modern humanitarian disasters. Failing to stop Syrian forces from using poisonous gas on their citizens with his “red line” rhetoric, Obama became complicit in another humanitarian and diplomatic disaster. Seeing millions of people slaughtered and dispossessed as the Middle East was set aflame. Obama is waffling about a few thousand Israeli settlers while there is mass transplantation of migrants into Europe and America where the climate, customs, and language is radically different.

Encouraging the Muslim Brotherhood and not recognizing those who wanted to bring reform to their countries was another disaster, as was allowing Hillary Clinton to run Middle East policy that saw the collapse of Libya and Yemen as well as the expansion of ISIS and al Qaeda.

Obama’s policy of disparaging America as a colonialist power while on foreign soil, accommodating America’s enemies while disadvantaging our allies was also counterproductive. We have never seen a president, including the anti-Semitic Jimmy Carter, attempt to force Israel to validate Obama’s undeserved Nobel Peace Prize. Few nations in the Middle East now trust America as an ally and some are turning to Russia and China for assistance and assurances against aggression.

Obama’s ransom payment of $1.7 billion (pallets of hard currency) to Iran for the release of American hostages. And, the release of five top Islamic terrorists in return for one American Army deserter.

Domestic Policy

The Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act was an unmitigated disaster, from an insecure website, to a massive enrollment in free Medicaid; the American consumer found that healthcare, with its rising premiums and sky-high deductibles was neither affordable nor did it protect many of the very citizens who served as the reason for its passage. It preserved insurance company monopolies and prevented true competition over state boundaries. The single bright light was that patients with pre-existing conditions were not automatically denied by their insurer. Along with this legislation came a more intrusive government. The legislation was passed using a Senate trick known as reconciliation and as we were told by one of the architects, it was designed to be deceptive. President Obama lied when he told us we could keep our doctors, much as the democrats lied about almost everything else.

Runaway spending that saw our debt skyrocket into the stratosphere and produced an almost unpayble burden on the next generations of taxpayers.

Illegal immigration that saw disease, illiteracy, and crime skyrocket while destroying much of the social infrastructure meant as a safety net for American citizens.

Disparaging law enforcement while watching thousands of blacks slaughtered in the inner cities. Another humanitarian disaster.

Continuing climate-related regulations that attempted to knee-cap America’s energy production on behalf of the de-growth, vegan crowd. Including watching the Environmental Protection Agency poison a Colorado river without the consequences that saw many private contractors jailed for lesser offenses.

The “Big Lie” that is the Obama Administration …

If the video does not appear in the email version of this post, it can be found here.

“The president prides himself on the fact that his administration hasn’t had a scandal and that he hasn’t done anything to embarrass himself.”



“But that’s not because he’s being someone other than who he is, that’s because that’s who he is — that’s who they are. And I think that’s what really resonates with the American people.” ~ Valery Jarrett

It Obama’s puppet-master delusional? The number and severity of the scandals that have White House fingerprints on them exceeds the worst excesses of the Nixon Administration by a hundredfold.

Off the top of my head, there was the Fast and Furious gunrunning incident that saw Mexican drug cartels being armed and American citizens being killed in the name of creating “proof” that guns were originating in America and stricter gun control was appropriate.

Then there was the IRS scandal where Obama lied about the rogue agents in the Cincinnati office.

Then there was the scandal of Obamacare where one of the architects openly admitted that it was designed to be deceptive and confusing. Did she not hear about the $8 BILLION in missing cash overseas?

Does Valerie Jarrett know that the President lied about unconstitutional and illegal gunrunning to Islamic terrorists in Benghazi, Libya where four Americans, including our Ambassador died and numerous people were wounded?

What about the President’s use of Clinton’s private email server and the actions of the Clinton State Department who dispensed favors for those paying money to the Clinton Foundation or the Clinton’s directly.

How about the destruction of government documents? Or the mini-scandals that were revealed in the WikiLeaks documents?

But the biggest scandal was Obama paying $1.7 billion in ransom to Iran for the return of four American hostages and the multi-million dollar payment plus the release of five Taliban combatants from Guantanamo in exchange for one Army deserter. That is if you do not consider the arming of Iran while supplying arms to those killing Americans is not a scandal.

Bottom line …

The Obama Administration was not ethical, transparent, nor accountable. Obama was willing to throw others under the bus and avoid responsibility – at least in the media – for his actions. The truth is that he fundamentally transformed America – and not in a good way. Without the complicit and sycophantic media, he would never have gotten a second term in office. Hence, he actually destroyed much of the democrat party and replaced them with communists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

There is no doubt in my mind that Obama was the least American of any President of all time. I cannot find anything he touched that was not tainted with scandal and socialist politics. And, he doesn’t plan to go quietly into the night. He is planning to use a tax-exempt foundation to create a false narrative of his legacy and fight for democrats at the lowest levels of local and state governments. Unlike the right-wing foundations that were illegally crippled by the IRS, Obama should have his papers before he event presents the request.

Let us hope that President Trump can move our country back towards the center and away from the edge of the abyss.

-- steve