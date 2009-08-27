OBAMA’S FALSE FLAG OPERATION: BLAMING THE RUSSIANS FOR THE DEMOCRAT LOSS AT THE POLLS?

[My comments in bracketed blue italics.] Scope This report includes an analytic assessment drafted and coordinated among The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and The National Security Agency (NSA), which draws on intelligence information collected and disseminated by those three agencies. It covers the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion. The assessment focuses on activities aimed at the 2016 US presidential election and draws on our understanding of previous Russian influence operations. When we use the term “we” it refers to an assessment by all three agencies. This report is a declassified version of a highly classified assessment. This document’s conclusions are identical to the highly classified assessment, but this document does not include the full supporting information, including specific intelligence on key elements of the influence campaign. Given the redactions, we made minor edits purely for readability and flow. We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election. The US Intelligence Community is charged with monitoring and assessing the intentions, capabilities, and actions of foreign actors; it does not analyze US political processes or US public opinion. [This is the money shot by which all subsequent balderdash should be measured. Not only did the Russian efforts, even if they are true as reported, not have an impact on the outcome of the 2016 election, but fail to note that it is likely that the outcome was influenced by Clinton’s ineptitude, scandals, and the actions of the FBI’s director, James Comey.] New information continues to emerge, providing increased insight into Russian activities. Key Judgments Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort compared to previous operations. [Notice that the assessment mentions “US-led liberal democratic order” and does not use a non-partisan reference to undermining the United States political process.] We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments. [As for President Putin ordering an influence campaign aimed against the US presidential election, one might say the same thing about President Barack Obama and his cadre of progressives that tried, with taxpayer funding, to undermine the re-election of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thus demonstrating U.S. interference in a foreign election – exactly the same allegations that the American intelligence community is levying against the Russians. As for Hillary Clinton’s electability, one might notice that she had zero political and diplomatic successes, was robotic and un-engaging, did not go beyond heavily scripted and staged appearances that were sold as availabilities, and worst of all, was mired in lies and scandals of her own making. The American public did not WikiLeaks to explain the deceptions that occurred at Benghazi. And, the Russians did not have anything to do with Secretary Clinton’s decision to hide information from the government and the public by scheming to use a private email server that was beyond the access and control of the government. Likewise, any security vulnerabilities in the Clinton server were her own fault and the fault of her agents and representatives. Even worse, Clinton’s political team grossly mismanaged their ground activities by relying on a computer model and ignoring information from field operatives. As for a clear preference for President Trump, I wondered if the Russians really hated Hillary Clinton and/or Barack Obama because their policies and weaknesses gave Russia the ability to carry out their foreign excursions, not to mention gain operational control over a significant portion of America’s uranium reserves. Like any foreign leader, President Putin may have had a preference for Donald Trump, but evidence suggests that Putin could work with any US president. ] We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has moderate confidence. [One might note that the American media, the so-called liberally-biased mainstream media, were biased against Trump and that Trump managed to overcome this bias by making outrageous statements and assertions to dominate the news cycle.] Moscow’s approach evolved over the course of the campaign based on Russia’s understanding of the electoral prospects of the two main candidates. When it appeared to Moscow that Secretary Clinton was likely to win the election, the Russian influence campaign began to focus more on undermining her future presidency. [Just when was did it become apparent that Secretary Clinton was likely to win the election considering all of the errors in polling and biased polling that appears to be weighted incorrectly. Up until the day of the election, Clinton appeared to have a significant advantage over Donald Trump; thus making assertions of Russian influence suspect. Had the Russians succeeded, one might assume that Trump would have done better in the polling and in the media.] Further information has come to light since Election Day that, when combined with Russian behavior since early November 2016, increases our confidence in our assessments of Russian motivations and goals. Moscow’s influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations—such as cyber activity—with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or “trolls.” Russia, like its Soviet predecessor, has a history of conducting covert influence campaigns focused on US presidential elections that have used intelligence officers and agents and press placements to disparage candidates perceived as hostile to the Kremlin. [Did anyone notice that many reporters, in essence “trolls,” had operative ties to the Clinton campaign and therefore their reporting should have been regarded as suspect? Additionally, we might say the same thing about the Chinese program of political influence, interference and funding of Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign. ] Russia’s intelligence services conducted cyber operations against targets associated with the 2016 US presidential election, including targets associated with both major US political parties. [Wouldn’t this be the norm for all foreign actors, including the Chinese, North Koreans, and others? And, I am not aware that any of the current hacks involved anything more sophisticated than spear-fishing, specially in regard to access to Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails.] We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release US victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks. [I have not seen any link between Guccifer 2.0 – Guccifer 1.0 is in American custody – and the Russians other than the assertions of the so-called intelligence agencies acting under the aegis of a heavily politically-biased administration. And, WikiLeaks has categorically denied Russian involvement and has suggested that some of the information may have come from campaign operatives.] Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards. DHS assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying. [From what I have read, no state election board or voting process was compromised, with the exception of the normal progressive socialist democrat dirty tricks and voter fraud. Using a Russian IP address to look up publicly available campaign information does not seem to suggest intrusion in the cyberwarfare sense.] Russia’s state-run propaganda machine contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences. [Almost all US and foreign news outlet in the civilized world published news and commentary, some good, some derogatory on the US election. Nothing to see here folks, move along.] We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes. [Wouldn’t this be an obvious conclusion in the absence of any specific proof or even suspicion? And, that it is the task of those safeguarding our systems to protect against these eventualities by better design and operation. One might wonder why the Obama Administration did not go after the state actor that attacked the OPM (Office of Personnel Management) and carted off private, sensitive, and classified information on 21+ million Americans who served in the government or were involved in government activities,] <Source: U.S. Government>