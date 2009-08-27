OBAMA’S FALSE FLAG OPERATION: BLAMING THE RUSSIANS FOR THE DEMOCRAT LOSS AT THE POLLS?

Of what value is this report when two out of the three agencies (CIA and FBI) have serious issues when it comes to the Obama Administration. Especially when the report, from the Office of the Director of
National Intelligence, specifically states that it did not assess "the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election."
Smoke and mirrors in Obamaland?
Trust us …
Scope
This report includes an analytic assessment drafted and coordinated among The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and The National Security Agency (NSA), which draws on intelligence information collected and disseminated by those three agencies. It covers the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion. The assessment focuses on activities aimed at the 2016 US presidential election and draws on our understanding of previous Russian influence operations. When we use the term “we” it refers to an assessment by all three agencies.
This report is a declassified version of a highly classified assessment. This document’s conclusions are identical to the highly classified assessment, but this document does not include the full supporting information, including specific intelligence on key elements of the influence campaign. Given the redactions, we made minor edits purely for readability and flow.
We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election. The US Intelligence Community is charged with monitoring and assessing the intentions, capabilities, and actions of foreign actors; it does not analyze US political processes or US public opinion.
New information continues to emerge, providing increased insight into Russian activities.
Key Judgments
Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort compared to previous operations.
We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments.
We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has moderate confidence.
Moscow’s approach evolved over the course of the campaign based on Russia’s understanding of the electoral prospects of the two main candidates. When it appeared to Moscow that Secretary Clinton was likely to win the election, the Russian influence campaign began to focus more on undermining her future presidency.
Further information has come to light since Election Day that, when combined with Russian behavior since early November 2016, increases our confidence in our assessments of Russian motivations and goals.
Moscow’s influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations—such as cyber activity—with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or “trolls.” Russia, like its Soviet predecessor, has a history of conducting covert influence campaigns focused on US presidential elections that have used intelligence officers and agents and press placements to disparage candidates perceived as hostile to the Kremlin.
Russia’s intelligence services conducted cyber operations against targets associated with the 2016 US presidential election, including targets associated with both major US political parties.
We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release US victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks.
Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards. DHS assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying.
Russia’s state-run propaganda machine contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.
We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes.
I am sorry, but I have a great deal of skepticism when I read such a generalized, sanitized, and mundane report that suggests that the Russians attempted to influence the US election (as did the US did to Israel), they mounted a propaganda campaign (as did the liberal mainstream media), and that these damaging information leaks were the proximate cause of Hillary Clinton not winning the election if you believe the mainstream media.
The FBI (as well as the DOJ) appears beyond a shadow of a doubt, to be in the tank for Clinton as witnessed by FBI Director James Comey misreading the applicable law and taking it upon himself to dismiss any further prosecution. Even after Bill Clinton’s inappropriate contact with Loretta Lynch who heads the Department of Justice. And, even after Comey telling the Department of Justice that no serious prosecutor could win the case against Hillary Clinton when the evidence was both overwhelming and damning.
And then there is the CIA issue: There is great suspicion that the CIA was involved with the Clinton State Department in unconstitutionally and illegally engaging in military weapons transfers to Islamic terrorists in Benghazi, Libya. So two out of the three agencies have trust and credibility issues when it comes to any progressive democrat politics.
- Nobody went crazy when Ted Kennedy worked with the Russian KGB to attempt to defeat Ronald Reagan. (Spoiler: it didn’t work)
- Nobody went crazy when the Chinese interfered in the Clinton election and wound up with critical missile technology. (Spoiler: Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown ended up dead.)
- Nobody went crazy when Edward Snowden decamped to Russia with the details of classified NSA secrets.
- Nobody went crazy when it was revealed that the Clinton campaign used the Democratic National Committee to disadvantage rival Bernie Sanders. It was a stunning display of Hillary’s weakness that a charismatic old communist could make such significant inroads against Hillary Clinton, marketed as the smartest woman in the world.
- And nobody is going crazy when it is likely that any cyber attack vectors were provided from information stored on Hillary Clinton’s private email server where she had both DNC and Podesta email communications using private addresses.
Bottom line …
You will notice nobody suggested the Russians altered the content of the emails and that the emails themselves painted a troubling picture of manipulation, corruption, and dirty tricks. Why are we pursuing the messenger and not those responsible for the message. It is amazing how many malevolent actions which were written off as just another conspiracy, have turned out to be true when the documents were revealed.
Personally, I believe that this is a false flag operation mounted by the Obama Administration and the progressive socialist democrats to delegitimize Donald Trump and his Administration prior to taking office. And, to explain to those who poured millions and manpower why the campaign lost to what should have been the footnote to a political joke.
When you cannot trust your government because of hyper-politicization at every level, you are screwed.
