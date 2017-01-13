OBAMACARE: THE LIAR’S LEGACY

Mark Twain was correct when he claimed that there were three type of lies: LIES, DAMNED LIES, AND STATISTICS …

Bottom Line …

It is one thing to embellish or burnish your legacy, it is quite another to create one out of lies. Ask yourself, was it worth nationalizing one-sixth of America’s economy by unconstitutionally passing the Affordable Care Act? Did it not prove that our Supreme Court has lost their purpose and has become a 9-member panel greater than both Congress and the President when they tortured the Constitution to demand that the American citizen purchase a commercial product under penalty of fine or imprisonment? And, did it prove that few, if any, are willing to fight against an administration that illegally modified the law by usurping the traditional law-making role of Congress?

This house of cards is owned by the progressive socialist democrats; and appears to have been purchased by the GOP without sufficient homeowner’s and disaster insurance.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

