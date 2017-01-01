OBAMA: BLACK LIVES DON'T MATTER AS MUCH AS THE UN GREEN FUND ...

President Obama, in the last days of his presidency, just donated another $500 million of taxpayer money to the United Nations’ Green Fund to help developing nations. That brings our total contribution to $1 BILLION DOLLARS against Obama’s pledge of $3 BILLION.

You will notice, that even with additional security, Obama prefers to live in Washington, D.C., Palm Desert, California, or Hawaii rather than in his Chicago neighborhood with the likes of racist anti-Semites Louis Farrakhan, Reverend Wright, Father Phleger, and the domestic terrorists, Bill and Bernadine Ayers.

It appears that Obama is now going to do the world tour, believing he is Bill Clinton, and being lauded for doing little or nothing as the President of the United States. Now if only he would keep his mouth shut.

We are so screwed.

