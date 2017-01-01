MADONNA: SELF-INDULGENT UGLINESS DURING WOMAN’S MARCH …

|
The Speech
Hello. Are you still awake out there? Are you sure about that? Can you hear me? Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love — to the rebellion and our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny.
Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people. Where being uniquely different right now, might truly be considered a crime.
It took this horrific moment of darkness, to wake us the fuck up. It seems we have all slipped into a false sense of comfort — that justice would prevail and good would win. Well. Good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.
So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning. The beginning of our story. The revolution starts here — the fight for the right to be free to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity.
And to our detractors that insist this march will never add up to anything, fuck you. Fuck you. It is the beginning of much needed change. Change that will require sacrifice, people. Change that will require many of us to make different choices in our lives. But this is the hallmark of revolution. My question to you today is, “Are you ready?” I said, “Are you ready?” Say, “Yes, we’re ready!” Say, “Yes, we’re ready!” One more time, you’re ready! Yes, I’m angry.
Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House (but I know that this won’t change anything). We can’t fall into despair. As the poet W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, we must love one another or die. I choose love. Are you with me? Say this with me. We choose love. We choose love. We choose love.
In her own words …
Reality and closer to her audience: here is Madonna, or should we say Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone, without stage dressing and makeup.
Bottom line …
Madonna’s first husband, the radical red, Sean Penn, would be so proud today. So let Madonna return to the London mansion in which she lives, making music, and staying on that side of the ocean. It is continually amazing to me that the elite progressive socialist democrats lecture us on how to live our lives when they are so out of touch with the reality of the common man and woman. I think of Madonna in the same way I think of Gwyneth Paltrow and her recommendations for vaginal steams, cleanses, and foods that produce weaklings instead of warriors.
If these women were so respectful of free speech and human rights, why were several pro-life groups removed as march partners solely due to their position on abortion and their advocacy and belief in pro-life options? Could it be that the progressive socialist democrats are all about population control through the advocacy of abortion, homosexuality, and the militant environmentalism that saw millions die or suffer based on the junk science that curtailed the use of DDT?
This is precisely why we need a President like Trump. He is unafraid to confront evil, the media, and useful idiots like Madonna.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius