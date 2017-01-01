MADONNA: SELF-INDULGENT UGLINESS DURING WOMAN’S MARCH …

The Speech [My comments in bracketed blue italics.] Hello. Are you still awake out there? Are you sure about that? Can you hear me? Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love — to the rebellion and our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. [Revolution? Rebellion? New age of tyranny? Yes, it is all about the revolution – the dream of progressive socialist democrats who believe their leadership – like the corrupt, elitist, lying Marxist, Hillary Clinton, could bring about a more equal and just world. Hillary Clinton, by all that know her, a self-centered dictator in the making.] Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people. Where being uniquely different right now, might truly be considered a crime. [It is all about division and dividing; the only unity demanded is fealty to their revolutionary cause. The progressive socialist democrat party is the one who wants to keep women powerless against stronger attackers – denying them the right to self-defense and to support them retroactively after they have been physically and mentally abused.] It took this horrific moment of darkness, to wake us the fuck up. It seems we have all slipped into a false sense of comfort — that justice would prevail and good would win. Well. Good did not win this election. But good will win in the end. [Horrific moment of darkness because Hillary Clinton, whose support of a rapist and serial abuser of women, lost the election? Where California and New York progressive socialist values were supposed to prevail because they tipped the popular vote in favor of the progressives? How delusional is Madonna to believe that Hillary Clinton is about good and justice? As anyone in Libya, Yemen, and anywhere else subject to Hillary Clinton’s touch about good and justice? Perhaps “Good” did win this election and spare our nation from the continuing decline under the progressive socialist democrats. Disaffected dissidents who are all about sharing misery and managing scarcity for political power than making our nation strong again.] So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning. The beginning of our story. The revolution starts here — the fight for the right to be free to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. [Revolution. Solidarity. These are the hallmarks of the socialist and communist ideals. Only through revolution can they destroy a country that has contributed more to the world than any other nation on the planet – and turn America into a third-world hell-hole where everybody (except the leadership and their special interest friends) live as free and equal as any North Korea. If North Korea, a closed society with dictatorial leadership, cannot bring about a paradise, why do the progressives assume that this is the enlightened path to social, financial, medical, and climate justice?] And to our detractors that insist this march will never add up to anything, fuck you. Fuck you. It is the beginning of much needed change. Change that will require sacrifice, people. Change that will require many of us to make different choices in our lives. But this is the hallmark of revolution. My question to you today is, “Are you ready?” I said, “Are you ready?” Say, “Yes, we’re ready!” Say, “Yes, we’re ready!” One more time, you’re ready! Yes, I’m angry. [You all had a fund day as arranged by the paid cadre of agitators and activists, now go home and get on with your lives. Madonna will leave in a private jet to her guarded and protected enclave, insulated from the consequences of her actions and knowing that she does not have to work another day in her life to live a pampered and luxurious lifestyle.] Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House (but I know that this won’t change anything). We can’t fall into despair. As the poet W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, we must love one another or die. I choose love. Are you with me? Say this with me. We choose love. We choose love. We choose love. [Even thinking about destroying the “People’s House” is sick. And, if Madonna wants to spread the revolutionary message of love, why not give a speech like this in Saudi Arabia or any of those other Muslim countries where women, gays, and anyone that is different is truly oppressed? Could it be that our very freedoms allow you to grandstand and spout your chic revolutionary bullshit – free from harm and followed by a cheese plate and a nice wine? ]