LATEST DEM EXCUSE FOR HILLARY’S LOSS: THE TABS WERE RESPONSIBLE...

The progressive socialist democrats are loathe to admit that Hillary Clinton is a corrupt pathological liar, violated the Espionage Act, sold access to her office and favors to feather her nest, cannot function without scripting, and is as exciting and charming as a bucket of wet spit. So here is their latest attempt to excuse President Barack Obama and his cadre of progressive socialist democrats – and the Hillary Clinton team – from a performance that has decimated the democrat party and left the GOP in the leadership of every branch in government.

Politico: Tabloids’ ‘Ambient Headlines’ May Have Cost Hillary the Election The tabs had covered politicians before, sure: Back in 1987, the Enquirer helped scuttle Gary Hart’s presidential ambitions when it published a cover photo of Donna Rice sitting on his lap, and in a 2008 series, it threw a saddle on John Edwards’ presidential bid and rode it into the ground. But the tabloids’ thrust had almost always been pure scandal. Politics was only the backdrop. That changed this time, as the tabloids—especially the Enquirer—fixated on the presidential campaign, sometimes in oddly substantive ways. Trump, Clinton or one of the other presidential candidates appeared on the Enquirer cover more than 20 times in 2016, an editorial trajectory that shows no sign of ending with 2017 <Source>

“We report, you decide” is misleading bullpucky because they decide on what and how they report …





“The systematic dissemination of information, especially in a biased or misleading way, in order to promote a political cause or point of view.”



In the run-up to the Trump inaugural, watch for the progressive mainstream media to step-up their efforts to delegitimize the Trump presidency by suggesting he was not elected by the “popular vote,” he is massively corrupt, or he is willing and able – shades of Hillary Clinton – to sell America out to the highest bidder.

Let us not forget that it was on Hillary Clinton’s watch when the Russians were able to purchase 20% of American uranium production, not coincidently that the some of those associated with the transaction donated to the Clinton foundation and paid exorbitant fees for rather dull carbon-copy speeches. Let us not forget that the Obama Administration just oversaw the delivery of 100 tons of uranium from Russia without objection.

Pay attention to the message. You simply cannot trust the mainstream media nor many of the so-called progressive commentators who turned their back on a true conservative to advocate for a life-long progressive who appears to be every bit as liberal as the uptown New York crowd.\

Hillary cost Hillary the presidency and progressive socialist democrats cost the nation their last chance at power by putting forth a corrupt liar who had no substantive record of accomplishment, only a trail of scandals and failed diplomatic foreign policies.

Anything could be better.

