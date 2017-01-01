My Photo
Subscribe to this blog's feed

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Recent Posts

Creative Commons License

« ENOUGH WITH POLITICALLY-MANAGED HEALTHCARE: LET PHYSICIANS MAKE MEDICAL DECISIONS, NOT COMMITTEES OF BUREAUCRATS | Main

JANUARY 20, 2017: TRUMP IS THE NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN

Don’t you feel better already?

obummer

The people have spoken …

trumpuntitled

 

Prosperity and Safety …

twhdb

Bottom line …

flag

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

| | | Pin It! | | |

Comments