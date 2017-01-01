IS CALIFORNIA EXIT PUSH A COMMUNIST PLOT BY A NEWLY-MINTED RUSSIAN USEFUL IDIOT?

It appears that the Russians are not content with interfering in a national election, now they want to buy a state for their fellow travelers in Sacramento …

California secessionist leader Louis Marinelli announces opening of ‘embassy’ in Russia An American citizen spearheading the California secessionist movement said he’ll open an embassy in Moscow this weekend as his separatist campaign looks toward Russia for recognition. Louis Marinelli, the president of the Yes California Independence Campaign, plans to open the doors Sunday to the Golden State’s first ever “embassy” in none other than the Russian capital. Mr. Marinelli, 30, has been one of the most vocal proponents in recent years of the grassroots movement dedicated towards gaining California’s independence from the United States. He’s orchestrated that campaign from abroad since at least September, however, when he relocated from San Diego to Siberia to be with his Russian wife, KQED recently reported. Announcing his plans to open the first Embassy of the Independent Republic of California this week, Mr. Marinelli said the facility will serve as a hub for his secessionist movement to gain support from Russia, notwithstanding tensions between Moscow and Washington currently being at its worst in decades. Indeed, Mr. Marinelli’s efforts have already secured Russian support in the form of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, a Kremlin-funded group that claims to be “opposed to the global dominance of transnational corporations and supranational trade and financial institutions,” according to its website. Alexander Ionov, the president of the movement, helped bankroll Mr. Marinelli’s relocation to Russia earlier this year, The Moscow Times reported. Next, according to the newspaper, his group will assist in operating the unofficial embassy. <Source: California secessionist leader Louis Marinelli announces opening of 'embassy' in Russia - Washington Times>

Bottom line …

Marinelli appears to be a crackpot and a small-time grifter who is playing the mainstream media to attract funding and attention to promote himself and his crackpot schemes. Marinelli has openly declared his disaffection with American politics and has chosen to relocate from one of the most beautiful areas in Southern California, San Diego, to Russia. I say we help him enjoy his Russian experience by cancelling his American passport so he will not be reminded or burdened with how bad America is compared to the communist paradise in Russia.

We are so screwed when we give crackpot douchebags garner attention and funding from the weak-minded among us in California, the majority of which are progressive socialist democrats. We have seen what Governor Moonbeam has done to implement socialism in the state and to destroy our formerly golden state with his nonsense.

