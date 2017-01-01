HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE HOLLYWOOD COMES ASKING FOR FAVORS?

In Hollywood, it is all about staying relevant, employed, and in touch with the peer group that writes, produces, casts, finances, and distributes your next project …

Funny – he is making a movie based on one of Barack Obama’s biggest failures: the human rights catastrophe in Syria. Clooney hop es Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things' George Clooney didn't vote for Donald Trump and doesn't think he's the right choice to run the United States. But he hopes Trump succeeds in office. "We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen," Clooney said Monday at London reception for Syria rescue-workers documentary "The White Helmets." Clooney, who supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest, said the United States has generally been lucky in its presidents. "When we needed a first president, we had George Washington," he said. "We had Jefferson, Adams. "When we had the Civil War, we had Lincoln," he added, rattling off other office-holders — Roosevelt, Kennedy — before suggesting that the U.S. "got a little unlucky" with the George W. Bush presidency in the years after 9/11. "I think we're going to be a little unlucky now," Clooney said. "I can only hope for the best." < Source >

Bottom line …

George Clooney is no Cary Grant! And, wildly out of touch with the common man who voted for Trump. Clooney lives in a bubble and is immune from all of the social experiments that affect ordinary Americans. Why celebrities believe they have the unique right to tell us how to live while they jet around the world espousing global warming is unbelievable? AND WRONG.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

