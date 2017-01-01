ENOUGH WITH POLITICALLY-MANAGED HEALTHCARE: LET PHYSICIANS MAKE MEDICAL DECISIONS, NOT COMMITTEES OF BUREAUCRATS

Summary The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other health care payers have increasingly moved from traditional, fee-for-service payment models to value-based payment (VBP), which aims to improve quality and efficiency, while also controlling costs. Although this focus on improving health care outcomes has led providers to address social risk factors in the delivery of health care, current VBP design generally does not account for the role of social risk factors in producing health care outcomes. This has led to concerns that the trend towards VBP could result in certain adverse consequences for socially at risk populations, such as leading providers and health plans to avoid patients with social risk factors, underpayment of providers disproportionately serving socially at-risk populations (e.g., safety-net providers), and thus exacerbating health disparities. [Editor Note: One rarely sees the impact of millions of illegal aliens when considering safety-net providers who have been decimated and driven to insolvency by a flood of people who should never have impacted the system. The fact that the very same government proposing these standards has not exerted our national sovereignty and has provided a welcome mat for these lawbreakers is a paradox. Like a hoard of locusts consuming entire crops, we have seen this “socially at-risk population” help drive our healthcare delivery downward while skyrocketing expenses. Has anyone else noticed that patient coverage in the Affordable Care Act mandated the purchase of insurance under penalty of law; and at higher premiums and greater deductibles?] Some have proposed accounting for social risk factors in quality measurement and payment as a way to address the negative consequences of the status quo. [Editor Note: It appears that the status quo was providing adequate healthcare coverage to a significant portion of the population prior to the social engineering that was designed to pander to voters, most of whom vote democrat. Along came the Affordable Care Act, and the system spiraled downward to the point of long term unsustainability.] Accounting for social risk factors extends the logic of clinical risk adjustment, which accounts for underlying clinical risk factors that can independently drive variation in performance and may differ systematically across providers, and which can therefore statistically bias measured performance, to also include social risk factors. The committee identified five domains of social risk factors—(1) socioeconomic position; (2) race, ethnicity, and cultural context; (3) gender; (4) social relationships, and (5) residential and community context—that are associated with health care outcomes independently of quality of care. [Editor Note: If you look closely at patient outcomes, they are mostly influenced by the patient’s support network (friends, family, etc.), the distance to obtain medical assistance, the cost of pharmaceuticals, and the supervision required to ensure that medications are taken correctly and in a timely manner. There should be no provisions for gender identity or sexual orientation. I am hard-pressed to believe that a physician will treat a man as a woman because of self-identification issues.] Accounting for social risk factors can achieve important policy goals. It can align incentives to reduce disparities and improve quality and efficiency both for socially at-risk populations and overall. It can also improve fairness and accuracy in reporting and compensate providers fairly without obscuring true differences in quality among providers. [Editor Note: One would assume that the most important policy goals would be to reduce the cost of healthcare services by eliminating the nightmare of bureaucratic data collection and reporting. To use computer systems to combat waste, fraud, and abuse. The credit card industry can identify fraudulent vendors and fraudulent users algorithmically in near real time, so why can’t off-the-shelf systems be adapted to look at providers seeking reimbursement? Oh I forgot, these same credit card issuers can track the locations and identification of millions of customers per day, yet the federal government can not even track incoming and outgoing visas. Like I mentioned, the system appears to be defective by design.] Accounting for social risk factors is complex and recommending whether CMS should account for social risk factors is beyond the scope of the committee’s task, but the committee provides guidance on what CMS could do if they choose to do so. [The power of executive branch agencies to usurp the law making role of Congress to issue millions of politically-driven administrative rules and regulations is becoming one of our nation’s most serious issues.] <Source>