ENOUGH WITH POLITICALLY-MANAGED HEALTHCARE: LET PHYSICIANS MAKE MEDICAL DECISIONS, NOT COMMITTEES OF BUREAUCRATS

HillaryCare, RomneyCare, ObamaCare, and potentially TrumpCare, is the result of politicizing the healthcare industry and allowing political partisans, bureaucrats, and special interests to ignore fundamental economics and commonsense in order to create a healthcare system that not only hides waste, fraud, and abuse, but demands that individual physicians game the system in order to take care of their patients.
It is not so much the government directly telling physicians how to treat their patients, but engaging in “social engineering” by altering the definitions of “normal and customary” treatments and facility and reimbursement rates.
In what rational system do you greatly expand the patient population without correspondingly expanding the facilities, physicians and support personnel, diagnostic tools, and medical devices? Especially when a large portion of the patient population has no legal right to reside in the United States and uses expensive emergency facilities as their primary care provider?
In what rational system do you allow a hospital to charge $6152.00 for each night’s use of a CPAP machine, knowing that they will be receiving a fraction of this outrageous charge as per contractual reimbursement schedules? In what rational system do you allow a DME (Durable Medical Equipment) provider to sell a wheelchair to the government for ten times the retail cost on the open market or demand that the patient rent the device for 13 months, after ownership will pass to the patient?
In what rational system do you allow the collection of individualized coded statistics to become a significant factor in reimbursement rates. Where, by altering a single digit of a medical diagnosis or treatment code, you can receive three times the compensation for exactly the same service, but one billed under another code?
Government- or insurer-mandated paperwork does not provide a credible rationale. So the answer must be that the system is “defective by design.” Where the special interests have kept their perks, privileges, and profits intact by supporting their politicians of choice.
I was under the assumption that medical treatment would be rendered to the population on a fair and equitable basis; of course allowing that the most affluent among us will have access to better healthcare. Sort of like Apple’s Steve Jobs keeping a private jet on standby to get a critical transplant because he gamed the system and used organ banks in several states.
So it pains me greatly when I see the hyper-politicized bureaucrats playing political games with our medical care by incorporating the divisive language of the special interest agitators/activists …
Summary
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other health care payers have increasingly moved from traditional, fee-for-service payment models to value-based payment (VBP), which aims to improve quality and efficiency, while also controlling costs.
Although this focus on improving health care outcomes has led providers to address social risk factors in the delivery of health care, current VBP design generally does not account for the role of social risk factors in producing health care outcomes.
This has led to concerns that the trend towards VBP could result in certain adverse consequences for socially at risk populations, such as leading providers and health plans to avoid patients with social risk factors, underpayment of providers disproportionately serving socially at-risk populations (e.g., safety-net providers), and thus exacerbating health disparities.
Some have proposed accounting for social risk factors in quality measurement and payment as a way to address the negative consequences of the status quo.
Accounting for social risk factors extends the logic of clinical risk adjustment, which accounts for underlying clinical risk factors that can independently drive variation in performance and may differ systematically across providers, and which can therefore statistically bias measured performance, to also include social risk factors. The committee identified five domains of social risk factors—(1) socioeconomic position; (2) race, ethnicity, and cultural context; (3) gender; (4) social relationships, and (5) residential and community context—that are associated with health care outcomes independently of quality of care.
Accounting for social risk factors can achieve important policy goals. It can align incentives to reduce disparities and improve quality and efficiency both for socially at-risk populations and overall. It can also improve fairness and accuracy in reporting and compensate providers fairly without obscuring true differences in quality among providers.
Accounting for social risk factors is complex and recommending whether CMS should account for social risk factors is beyond the scope of the committee’s task, but the committee provides guidance on what CMS could do if they choose to do so.
THE COMMITTEE’S GOALS
The committee emphasizes that any approach to accounting for social risk factors should do so in a manner that can improve care and promote equity for all patients, especially those with social risk factors.
As presented in its third report (NASEM, 2016b), the committee’s goals in accounting for social risk factors in Medicare payment programs are:
Any approach to account for social risk factors (including the status quo, which generally does not account for social risk factors) will achieve important policy goals, but could also have unintended consequences. The committee identified five categories of potential unintended consequences:
Bottom line …
Enough of the politics in healthcare. The fact that Obamacare was and is unconstitutional for a number of reasons should serve as a wake-up call to the populace. As Walt Kelley said in his Pogo cartoon, “We have met the enemy and it is us.” It is time we demand better treatment from our politicians who should be serving us, not us serving them and the government bureaucracy. Ask yourself where has all of the money gone, and if you answer truthfully, you will find that it has gone to the special interests to purchase political power.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius