ENOUGH WITH POLITICALLY-MANAGED HEALTHCARE: LET PHYSICIANS MAKE MEDICAL DECISIONS, NOT COMMITTEES OF BUREAUCRATS

HillaryCare, RomneyCare, ObamaCare, and potentially TrumpCare, is the result of politicizing the healthcare industry and allowing political partisans, bureaucrats, and special interests to ignore fundamental economics and commonsense in order to create a healthcare system that not only hides waste, fraud, and abuse, but demands that individual physicians game the system in order to take care of their patients.

It is not so much the government directly telling physicians how to treat their patients, but engaging in “social engineering” by altering the definitions of “normal and customary” treatments and facility and reimbursement rates. 

In what rational system do you greatly expand the patient population without correspondingly expanding the facilities, physicians and support personnel, diagnostic tools, and medical devices? Especially when a large portion of the patient population has no legal right to reside in the United States and uses expensive emergency facilities as their primary care provider?

In what rational system do you allow a hospital to charge $6152.00 for each night’s use of a CPAP machine, knowing that they will be receiving a fraction of this outrageous charge as per contractual reimbursement schedules? In what rational system do you allow a DME (Durable Medical Equipment) provider to sell a wheelchair to the government for ten times the retail cost on the open market or demand that the patient rent the device for 13 months, after ownership will pass to the patient?

In what rational system do you allow the collection of individualized coded statistics to become a significant factor in reimbursement rates. Where, by altering a single digit of a medical diagnosis or treatment code, you can receive three times the compensation for exactly the same service, but one billed under another code?

Government- or insurer-mandated paperwork does not provide a credible rationale. So the answer must be that the system is “defective by design.” Where the special interests have kept their perks, privileges, and profits intact by supporting their politicians of choice.

I was under the assumption that medical treatment would be rendered to the population on a fair and equitable basis; of course allowing that the most affluent among us will have access to better healthcare. Sort of like Apple’s Steve Jobs keeping a private jet on standby to get a critical transplant because he gamed the system and used organ banks in several states.

So it pains me greatly when I see the hyper-politicized bureaucrats playing political games with our medical care by incorporating the divisive language of the special interest agitators/activists …

cover

 

Summary

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other health care payers have increasingly moved from traditional, fee-for-service payment models to value-based payment (VBP), which aims to improve quality and efficiency, while also controlling costs.

Although this focus on improving health care outcomes has led providers to address social risk factors in the delivery of health care, current VBP design generally does not account for the role of social risk factors in producing health care outcomes.

This has led to concerns that the trend towards VBP could result in certain adverse consequences for socially at risk populations, such as leading providers and health plans to avoid patients with social risk factors, underpayment of providers disproportionately serving socially at-risk populations (e.g., safety-net providers), and thus exacerbating health disparities.

[Editor Note: One rarely sees the impact of millions of illegal aliens when considering safety-net providers who have been decimated and driven to insolvency by a flood of people who should never have impacted the system. The fact that the very same government proposing these standards has not exerted our national sovereignty and has provided a welcome mat for these lawbreakers is a paradox. Like a hoard of locusts consuming entire crops, we have seen this “socially at-risk population” help drive our healthcare delivery downward while skyrocketing expenses. Has anyone else noticed that patient coverage in the Affordable Care Act mandated the purchase of insurance under penalty of law; and at higher premiums and greater deductibles?]

Some have proposed accounting for social risk factors in quality measurement and payment as a way to address the negative consequences of the status quo.

[Editor Note: It appears that the status quo was providing adequate healthcare coverage to a significant portion of the population prior to the social engineering that was designed to pander to voters, most of whom vote democrat. Along came the Affordable Care Act, and the system spiraled downward to the point of long term unsustainability.]

Accounting for social risk factors extends the logic of clinical risk adjustment, which accounts for underlying clinical risk factors that can independently drive variation in performance and may differ systematically across providers, and which can therefore statistically bias measured performance, to also include social risk factors. The committee identified five domains of social risk factors—(1) socioeconomic position; (2) race, ethnicity, and cultural context; (3) gender; (4) social relationships, and (5) residential and community context—that are associated with health care outcomes independently of quality of care.

[Editor Note: If you look closely at patient outcomes, they are mostly influenced by the patient’s support network (friends, family, etc.), the distance to obtain medical assistance, the cost of pharmaceuticals, and the supervision required to ensure that medications are taken correctly and in a timely manner. There should be no provisions for gender identity or sexual orientation. I am hard-pressed to believe that a physician will treat a man as a woman because of self-identification issues.]

Accounting for social risk factors can achieve important policy goals. It can align incentives to reduce disparities and improve quality and efficiency both for socially at-risk populations and overall. It can also improve fairness and accuracy in reporting and compensate providers fairly without obscuring true differences in quality among providers.

[Editor Note: One would assume that the most important policy goals would be to reduce the cost of healthcare services by eliminating the nightmare of bureaucratic data collection and reporting. To use computer systems to combat waste, fraud, and abuse. The credit card industry can identify fraudulent vendors and fraudulent users algorithmically in near real time, so why can’t off-the-shelf systems be adapted to look at providers seeking reimbursement? Oh I forgot, these same credit card issuers can track the locations and identification of millions of customers per day, yet the federal government can not even track incoming and outgoing visas. Like I mentioned, the system appears to be defective by design.]

Accounting for social risk factors is complex and recommending whether CMS should account for social risk factors is beyond the scope of the committee’s task, but the committee provides guidance on what CMS could do if they choose to do so.

[The power of executive branch agencies to usurp the law making role of Congress to issue millions of politically-driven administrative rules and regulations is becoming one of our nation’s most serious issues.]

<Source>

 

THE COMMITTEE’S GOALS

The committee emphasizes that any approach to accounting for social risk factors should do so in a manner that can improve care and promote equity for all patients, especially those with social risk factors.

As presented in its third report (NASEM, 2016b), the committee’s goals in accounting for  social risk factors in Medicare payment programs are:

  1. Reducing disparities in access, quality, and outcomes;
  2. Quality improvement and efficient care delivery for all patients;
  3. Fair and accurate reporting; and
  4. Compensating providers fairly.

[Editor Note: The difference between conservatives and the progressives has always been that conservatives believe in the equality of opportunity, whereas the progressives believe in the equality of outcomes; even to the extent where those outcomes amount to the sharing misery and suffering. The conservatives want to increase capacity, whereas the progressives are all about managing scarcity – much of which is self-inflicted for political purposes. ]

Any approach to account for social risk factors (including the status quo, which generally does not account for social risk factors) will achieve important policy goals, but could also have unintended consequences. The committee identified five categories of potential unintended consequences:

  1. Avoiding patients with social risk factors;
  2. Reducing incentives to improve the quality of care for patients or enrollees with social risk factors;
  3. Underpayment to providers disproportionately serving socially at-risk populations;
  4. Negative symbolic value: perceptions of different standards for different populations; and
  5. Obscuring disparities

[Editor Note: Item one is covered as a matter of law.

Item two begs the questions of exactly who is authorizing these incentives and how they impact the delivery of healthcare. One might suggest that incentivizing patient traffic flow to improve profitability and ROI (Return on Investment) is a corporate decision that should require greater and more frequent examination from federal and state regulatory agencies.

Item three is questionable under a well-designed compensation system that is patient neutral.

Item four is political nonsense as the wealthy, politically connected, and unionized worker may receive better healthcare for obvious reasons.

And item five is a failure of bureaucrats and corporate executives who fudge the numbers for political and profit reasons.  Statistical analysis should be normalized and deviations, when detected, should punished under the law – where the executive-in-charge is as culpable as the organization.]

<Source>

social risk factors

Bottom line …

Enough of the politics in healthcare. The fact that Obamacare was and is unconstitutional for a number of reasons should serve as a wake-up call to the populace. As Walt Kelley said in his Pogo cartoon, “We have met the enemy and it is us.” It is time we demand better treatment from our politicians who should be serving us, not us serving them and the government bureaucracy.  Ask yourself where has all of the money gone, and if you answer truthfully, you will find that it has gone to the special interests to purchase political power.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

Note: Accounting for Social Risk Factors in Medicare Payment was provided as a pre-publication uncorrected proof.

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

