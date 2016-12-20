DONALD TRUMP'S PENIS JOKE ...

First Trump hints that he knows something that nobody else knows …

Pretty much I regard the hacking of John Podesta and the DNC as a low-level joke. So why is Barack Obama so upset at this rather easy hack, embarrassing a few DNC officials and their media sycophants, that he is threatening reprisals against Russia without making clear and convincing evidence available to Congress? Can you even trust the hyper-politicized FBI after the Comey affair? Can you trust anyone in Obama’s Administration?

This is especially troubling when Obama has said little about the infinitely more serious hack that actually violated our national security. This is the alleged Chinese hack of the Office of Personnel Management. The OPM hack appears to have compromised the private and classified information on 20+ million people who worked for the government; especially those who submitted all of their residence, employment, medical, and other information for security clearances.

I can only conclude that Obama is more interested in delegitimizing Donald Trump and the incoming administration than he is at dealing with one of the worst breaches of security in the history of the United States. How many Chinese diplomats have been expelled? What actions were taken to curb future incursions? This is what a state-sponsored hack really looks like … not the penny-ante hack of the progressive socialist democrats.

