DISRUPTING THE TRUMP INAUGURATION

The progressive socialist democrats are encouraging community organizers, agitators, and activists to disrupt the Trump Inauguration, mindful that the battered police will not be as quick to employ force if the cameras are rolling and the event is covered by the national and international media. This is a tactic of the left and is rarely found in the GOP or conservative circles. We hope the police will be vigilant and note if any paid professional agitators; mostly socialist, communists, and anarchists, light the fire and then fade into the background, their job to create newsworthy chaos finished. We are looking for the usual suspects, the Soros-funded social warrior crowd, the Black Lives Matter crowd, and the Occupy Wall Street crowd, with a smattering of union thugs to take their part in what they believe is a movement to create a communist-style revolution in America. Ignoring the lessons of history that demonstrate that this is an extremely bad idea for anyone other than the leadership and their special interest elites.

PROTEST Protest: “a statement or action expressing disapproval or, or objection to, something or someone.”

VIOLENT PROTEST Violent Protest: “a protest that involves violence and damage to public and private property”

INSURRECTION Insurrection: “a violent uprising against an authority or government.”

Bottom line …

There are more decent people willing to stand-up for their country and community – and all it will take is an outrage like trying to delegitimize an American President to bring their movement out into the light where the cockroaches can be exterminated and their nests destroyed.

We are so screwed when the police fail to protect their communities because they will be prosecuted by political opportunists pandering to their coalition of malcontents looking for more privilege and entitlements.

-- steve