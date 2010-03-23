DEMOCRATS WHO SELF-IDENTIFY AS BEING CORRUPT RACISTS, AGITATORS, AND ACTIVISTS

The Trump inauguration is already yielding unexpected benefits …

Here are 67 progressive socialist democrats who are corrupt racists, agitators, and activists who are refusing to “do the people’s work” and acting on behalf of all of their constituents. On a day that they should be showing respect for the nation and the Office of the Presidency, if not the man himself, these people have said that they will not attend the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States. Looking over this list we find corruption, racism, and agitators who are willing to put their own self-interests above those of “We the People.” These people are not principled activists or representatives that they play on those televised committee hearings which are simply a platform for self-serving monologues covered in the media.

See how many of these corrupt racists, agitators, and activists you can identify.

Rep. Terri Sewell, AL

Rep. Ruben Gallego, AZ

Rep. Raul Grijalva, AZ Rep. Karen Bass, CA

Rep. Tony Cardenas, CA

Rep. Judy Chu, CA

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, CA

Rep. Jared Huffman, CA

Rep. Barbara Lee, CA

Rep. Ted Lieu, CA

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, CA

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, CA

Rep. Jerry McNerney, CA

Rep. Grace Napolitano, CA

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, CA

Rep. Raul Ruiz, CA

Rep. Mark Takano, CA

Rep. Juan Vargas, CA

Rep. Maxine Waters, CA Rep. Alcee Hastings, FL

Rep. Darren Soto, FL

Rep. Frederica Wilson, FL

Rep. John Lewis, GA

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, IL

Rep. Dan Lipinski, IL

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, IL

Rep. Mike Quigley, IL

Rep. John Yarmuth, KY

Rep. Chellie Pingree, ME

Rep. Anthony Brown, MD

Rep. Jamie Raskin, MD

Rep. Michael Capuano, MA

Rep. Katherine Clark, MA

Rep. John Conyers, MI

Rep. Keith Ellison, MN

Rep. Bennie Thompson, MS

Rep. William Lacy Clay, MO

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, NH

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, NJ

Rep. Donald Payne Jr., NJ

Rep. Yvette Clarke, NY

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, NY

Rep. Grace Meng, NY

Rep. Jerry Nadler, NY

Rep. Jose Serrano, NY

Rep. Louise Slaughter, NY

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, NY

Rep. Alma Adams, NC.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, NC

Rep. Marcia Fudge, OH

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, OR

Rep. Peter DeFazio, OR

Rep. Kurt Schrader, OR

Rep. Brendan Boyle, PA

Rep. Mike Doyle, PA

Rep. Dwight Evans, PA

Rep. Steve Cohen, TN

Rep. Joaquin Castro, TX

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, TX

Rep. Al Green, D-TX

Rep. Filemon Vela, TX

Rep. Don Beyer, VA

Rep. Gerry Connolly, VA

Rep. Donald McEachin, VA

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, WA

Rep. Adam Smith, WA

Rep. Mark Pocan, WI

Representative John Lewis: a prime example …

Yes, he marched in Selma, Alabama and fought for civil rights. Yes, he is well-respected in the black community. But, that was fifty years ago. And, over time, he has become something quite different.

Rep. John Lewis “Republicans Are Worse Than 'Dogs And Water Hoses In The Street” Representative John Lewis, who heroically fought for civil rights fifty years ago, made waves about his decision to skip Donald Trump's inauguration as well as calling Trump an "illegitimate president." That sparked a firestorm with the President-elect, who told him to focus more on his district instead of "complaining about election results." The media and the Democrats responded harshly to Trump's supposed audacity in responding to Lewis's comments, with George Soros-funded Think Progress accusing Trump of being racist for doing so. Despite the attacks on Trump, Lewis has been scrutinized for lying that he never missed an inauguration on Meet the Press​. He skipped George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001, saying that he did not "believe that Bush is the true elected president." It is not his first time lying on a national stage, considering he lied that Tea Party members called him the n-word in 2010. However, the biggest bombshell regarding Lewis this week came from Erick Erickson via The Resurgent. He wrote a piece today exposing a radio advertisement Lewis was featured in for a local race in Georgia where he compared local Republicans to the "dogs and water hoses" he experienced during the Civil Rights Movement. You can listen to the audio at: LISTEN: Rep. John Lewis Said Republicans Are Worse Than 'Dogs And Water Hoses In The Street' | Daily Wire

Not only has Lewis become a corrupt racist and agitator, he is a liar who distorts history for the purposes of political expediency. Like many of the progressive socialist democrats, Lewis fails to mention that the slavery, segregation, Jim Crow laws, lack of support for civil rights, the KKK, were predominantly associated with democrats. And, it was mostly democrats using dogs and wielding fire hoses.

A little history lesson for Representative Lewis …

Theophilus Eugene L. "Bull" Connor was the Commissioner of Public Safety for the City of Birmingham from 1937 to 1952 and from 1956 to 1962. He was, throughout his career, one of the most visible and feared enforcers of segregation laws, and became an international villain during the Civil Rights Movement. During the 1960s, Connor became a symbol of the fight against integration for using fire hoses and police attack dogs against unarmed, non-violent protest marchers. Connor led the Alabama delegation in a walkout of the 1948 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia after the party adopted a plank in its platform affirming the rights of African American citizens to vote, to work, to serve in the armed forces, and to be secure in their persons. As City Commissioner he hosted the hastily-organized 1948 States Rights Democratic Party convention at Municipal Auditorium at which South Carolina [DEMOCRAT] governor Strom Thurmond was nominated for president. In 1950, Connor campaigned for Governor of Alabama on a platform of "protecting employment practices, law enforcement, segregation and other problems that have been historically classified as states' rights by the Democratic party." <Source>

Bottom line …

There they are: 67 corrupt, lying progressive socialist democrats who are going to lead the charge in attempting to delegitimize President Trump and members of his cabinet – as well as obstruct any legislation meant to improve America.

These are the people who form part of the progressive socialist democrat fifth column, attacking America from within for the purposes of bringing about a socialist state – never once looking of the millions of dead and suffering in Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and elsewhere. If truth-be-told, North Korea should be a shining example of communism due to its total control over its citizens, its isolation from world affairs, and its ideologically-driven leadership.

It is now time to face reality and remove these obstructionists in the 2018 congressional election cycle. They are no good for America as they promote division and racism to feather their own nests and preserve their own perks, privileged, and profits.

Let’s give Trump a chance and these miscreants the boot.

We are so screwed.

-- steve