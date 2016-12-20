DEFINING TRUMP PRE-INAUGURATION

A pro-Trump OCS reader asked me to reconsider my previous characterizations of President-elect Donald Trump’s nature …

While there is little or no doubt in my mind that Trump has issues with narcissism, I believe the most dangerous and troubling aspects of Trump’s public nature are:

Impulsiveness and apparent lack of self-control. I think that Trump’s petty and apparently vindictive attacks on his real or perceived “enemies” go far beyond the pundit’s characterization of a “brilliant” media strategy.” Primarily because Trump engaged in this type of childish invective and behavior long before he ran for the presidency. It appears that Trump is not sufficiently satisfied with winning unless someone loses. Somewhat like Genghis Kahn’s famous attribution, “It is not sufficient that I succeed. Everyone else must fail.” The true test will be to see how he handles those members of Congress that disagree with his plans, prescriptions, and pronouncements. But there is a bright light: I have witnessed Trump’s ability to turn on a dime and openly embrace those with whom he formerly excoriated.

An extremely short attention span. Trump appears to have an extremely short attention span which suggests that he will cede tremendous power to advisors and then simply pick and choose whatever option that appears to make himself look presidential and further his agenda. Thus, I see danger not so much in making a bad decision, but allowing others to define the choices upon which that bad decision is made. However, I am heartened that some of his advisors are serious people and capable of dealing with dangerous real-time scenarios. Unfortunately, it might be likely that Trump may turn to his politically-inexperienced daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, much in the same manner as President Obama turned to Valerie Jarrett.

The ability to be “confidently ignorant.” This ability to project confidence in situations that are knowingly or demonstrably false can lead to severe and adverse consequences for our nation. Primarily in foreign relations where it is necessary to say what you mean and mean what you say. To say that our enemies and allies have little or no respect for Barack Obama and his muddled foreign policy is an understatement.

The lack of shame or remorse. While Trump appears to exhibit regret from time-to-time, he does not appear to exhibit shame or remorse. Perhaps it is a function of living in the moment and not being able to alter the past; or perhaps it is a function of simply not caring what other lesser mortals might think, say, or do. There are any number of campaign examples where Trump has knowingly presented false and misleading information – sometimes by asking questions, quoting others, or suggesting there should be an investigation. When confronted with the truth – incontrovertible video or audio – he either continues lying, lies about lying, or simply ignores the matter by distraction and deflection.

Bottom line …

I have characterized President-elect Trump as the “accidental president,” a man who succeeded far beyond his wildest dreams due to circumstances which greatly divided the electorate and did not produce a clear winner – giving us a candidate who could not win a majority, but triumphed with a plurality. The proximate cause of this political situation and debacle can be laid squarely at the feet of both political parties. One of whom gave us a corrupt, lying, criminal, and the other attempting to give us an establishment crony capitalist. Aided and abetted by a corrupt media who, on the one hand, endlessly pursued ratings by giving us Trump 24/7, and on the other hand, appeared to campaign for the opposition. And, these are the people who are screaming about “fake news.”

In the final analysis, and much like the weather, Trump blows hot and cold – and when becalmed, generates his own wind.

-- steve