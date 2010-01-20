DANGER AHEAD: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WANTS ACCESS TO ELECTION PROCESS

[My comments in bracketed blue italics.] Statement by Secretary Jeh Johnson on the Designation of Election Infrastructure as a Critical Infrastructure Subsector I have determined that election infrastructure in this country should be designated as a subsector of the existing Government Facilities critical infrastructure sector. Given the vital role elections play in this country, it is clear that certain systems and assets of election infrastructure meet the definition of critical infrastructure, in fact and in law. I have reached this determination so that election infrastructure will, on a more formal and enduring basis, be a priority for cybersecurity assistance and protections that the Department of Homeland Security provides to a range of private and public sector entities. By “election infrastructure,” we mean storage facilities, polling places, and centralized vote tabulations locations used to support the election process, and information and communications technology to include voter registration databases, voting machines, and other systems to manage the election process and report and display results on behalf of state and local governments. Prior to reaching this determination, my staff and I consulted many state and local election officials; I am aware that many of them are opposed to this designation. It is important to stress what this designation does and does not mean. This designation does not mean a federal takeover, regulation, oversight or intrusion concerning elections in this country. This designation does nothing to change the role state and local governments have in administering and running elections. [This is how it always starts. An offer of assistance and then massive amounts of “free” federal money – in essence using the taxpayer’s own money against them – followed by administrative rules, regulations, and requirements to keep the money flowing. If this money was used to fund facilities or personnel, it becomes a major issue of how to keep the facility and people employed without federal funds and without substantially raising taxes at the local and state level.] The designation of election infrastructure as critical infrastructure subsector does mean that election infrastructure becomes a priority within the National Infrastructure Protection Plan. It also enables this Department to prioritize our cybersecurity assistance to state and local election officials, but only for those who request it. Further, the designation makes clear both domestically and internationally that election infrastructure enjoys all the benefits and protections of critical infrastructure that the U.S. government has to offer. Finally, a designation makes it easier for the federal government to have full and frank discussions with key stakeholders regarding sensitive vulnerability information. [There is no reasonable assurance that the Department of Homeland Security or any other government agency, under any administration can keep our nation safe from hacking. One need only look at the hacking compromise of OPM (Office of Personnel Management) where private, sensitive, and classified data on 21+ million people was transferred to a foreign power.] Particularly in these times, this designation is simply the right and obvious thing to do. At present, there are sixteen critical infrastructure sectors, including twenty subsectors that are eligible to receive prioritized cybersecurity assistance from the Department of Homeland Security. The existing critical infrastructure sectors are: Chemical

Commercial Facilities

Communications

Critical Manufacturing

Dams

Defense Industrial Base

Emergency Services

Energy

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture

Government Facilities

Healthcare and Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Material, and Waste

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems [You will note that none of these entities actually can directly affect the outcome of an election or the preservation of freedom in America.] Entities within these sectors all benefit from this designation and work with us closely on cybersecurity. For example, we have developed joint cybersecurity exercises with numerous companies within the communications, information technology, financial services and energy sectors to improve our incident response capabilities. We have also streamlined access to unclassified and classified information to critical infrastructure owners and operators in partnership with information sharing and analysis organizations. [Many analysts see this as a governmental information power grab that allows the government to gain real-time access to data collected, maintains, disseminated and owned by private entities and individuals.] Moreover, many critical infrastructure sectors include assets and systems owned and operated by state and local governments, such as dams, healthcare and public health, and water and wastewater systems. Now more than ever, it is important that we offer our assistance to state and local election officials in the cybersecurity of their systems. Election infrastructure is vital to our national interests, and cyber attacks on this country are becoming more sophisticated, and bad cyber actors – ranging from nation states, cyber criminals and hacktivists – are becoming more sophisticated and dangerous. [As has been proven many times, the government is riddled with evildoers with the keys to the kingdom who have used government information systems to access government data for their own personal purposes. How many people remember Erroll Southers, President Obama’s nominee to head the DHS’s Transportation Security Administration, who was censured by the FBI for misusing his authority and access to government data to spy on his girlfriend? <Source> There is no assurances that any system can protect against someone with authority, access and agenda.] Further, our increasingly digital and connected world has reshaped our lives. It has streamlined everyday tasks and changed the way we communicate. But, just as the continually evolving digital age has improved our quality of life, it has also introduced an array of cyber threats and implications. Cybersecurity continues to be a top priority for DHS, as it is for state and local election officials across the country. This designation enables the states, should they request it, to leverage the full scope of cybersecurity services we can make available to them. <Source: DHS>