CORY BOOKER STARTS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN WITH "HISTORIC FIRST" -- ATTACKING TRUMP'S NOMINEE JESS SESSIONS

Which one is the racist: viewing everything through the prism of self-interest and racial politics?

Why am I not surprised that the progressive socialist democrats like the self-serving Senator, Cory Booker, the great black hope for a 2020 presidential bid, will be attacking Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, over decades old allegations with little or no proof other than hearsay and possibly politically-motivated charges. 2020.

Another Obama-like “historic first” – only not in a good way …

Booker to testify against fellow senator Sessions in unprecedented move Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is set to testify against Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions Wednesday in an unprecedented move during his attorney general confirmation. This would be the first time in Senate history that a sitting senator will testify against another sitting senator for a Cabinet post during a confirmation. "I do not take lightly the decision to testify against a Senate colleague," Booker said. "But the immense powers of the attorney general combined with the deeply troubling views of this nominee is a call to conscience." Sessions' confirmation hearings, which started Tuesday, are expected to raise additional questions on old allegations of racism from his past. When Sessions was a 39-year-old US attorney in Alabama, he was denied a federal judgeship because the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony during hearings in March and May 1986 that Sessions had made racist remarks and called the NAACP and ACLU "un-American." <Source>

I seem to remember that not long ago, 2015 I believe, it was Cory Booker and Jeff Sessions that introduced legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to participants of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

U.S. Senators Jeff Sessions (R-AL) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced legislation last night to award the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to participants of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama: “It is fitting that we honor the courage and determination of the civil rights marchers at Selma 50 years ago,” said Senator Sessions. “This was a truly pivotal event in the drive to achieve the right to vote for all Americans—a right which had systematically been denied. This action was historic and dealt a major blow to the deliberate discrimination that existed, producing a positive and lasting change for America. Those who stood tall for freedom on that fateful day deserve to be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.” “We are forever indebted to those brave Americans—men and women of diverse age, color, and creed—who gathered in Selma 50 years ago to march on the frontlines in the fight for equality and justice,” said Senator Booker. “As an American who stands on the shoulders of their courageous sacrifice, I am proud to honor these unsung heroes who victoriously overcame bigotry and hate by walking in unwavering love and peace.” <Source>

Then there is this: repeating the progressive socialist democrat smear campaign on 1986 …

In Alabama, Jeff Sessions Desegregated Schools and Got the Death Penalty for KKK Murderer Now that Jeff Sessions is Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, you're going to hear a lot of people dig up old accusations that Sessions is a racist. In fact, CNN did so last night. However, between the nature of the accusations and Sessions' actual record of desegregating schools and taking on the Klan in Alabama, it strains credulity to believe that he is a racist. These accusations all center around the bruising judicial nomination process Sessions went through in 1986. Ronald Reagan had tapped Sessions to serve on the federal bench and the Senate judiciary committee ultimately rejected him after they heard testimony that he had supposedly called the ACLU and NAACP "un-American" and "communist-inspired," as well as made racist remarks. The accusations came from Thomas Figures, a black assistant U.S. attorney who worked for Sessions who said Sessions called him "boy" and had made a joke about how he thought the KKK was "O.K. until [he] found out they smoked pot." Another prosecutor, J. Gerald Hebert, said Sessions had called a white lawyer "a disgrace to his race" for representing black clients. <Source>

Obama-lite …

The Ugly Truth About Cory Booker, New Jersey’s Golden Boy Corruption scandals. Skyrocketing crime. Abandoned allies. There are reasons why New Jersey is lukewarm about its own Sen. Cory Booker—even while the rest of the country swoons. The alleged FBI and U.S. Attorney investigations into the Newark Watershed may have something to do with that. Months after he first entered the Senate, the New Jersey comptroller alleged that under Booker’s watch—or, more likely, because he was not watching—corruption ran rampant at a publicly funded water-treatment and reservoir-management agency, where Booker’s former law partner served as counsel. And speaking of his former law career: Despite having resigned from his law firm once entering the mayor’s office, Booker received annual payments until 2011, during which time the firm was profiting handsomely off of Brick City. That would be the Brick City that Booker professed to love with the fire of a thousand suns, but did little to fundamentally change. Murder, violent crime, unemployment, and taxes all rose dramatically under his stewardship. <Source>

Behind the scenes …

There has been much speculation that New Jersey Senator Corey Booker is preparing for a 2020 Presidential run and trying to lay the foundation for another Obama-like miracle as the country becomes more divided along racial lines.

The race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is now open Sen. Cory Booker: Booker has been a national figure since the mid-2000s, when he was elected mayor of Newark. His résumé — football at Stanford University, a Rhodes scholarship — is impressive, and many Democrats see the young (he’s 47), charismatic, African American U.S. senator from New Jersey as the second coming of Obama. But the campaign that Booker ran for the Senate in 2013 was more competitive than it should have been largely because of his shaky performance. He may start the 2020 race as the front-runner, but he still has lots of questions that need answering. <Source>

Bottom line …

Like soon-to-be former President Obama, Booker is well-credentialed, well-spoken, and backed by a promotion team promoting the myth that this progressive socialist democrat will be the savior of the democrat party by repeating Obama’s progressive coalition in 2020. Like Obama, he may be more smoke-and-mirrors than substance.

Already, Trump is outmaneuvering the progressive socialist democrats. Jeff Sessions has agreed to recuse himself in any investigation and/or prosecution of Hillary Clinton or the Clinton Foundation. Thus laying the groundwork for the appointment of a special counsel to spearhead any investigation/prosecution should Trump decide to take another look at the Clintons. Maybe Trump will let the Clintons off the hook if the Clinton Foundation finances the build-out of the Mexican wall?

We are so screwed.

-- steve