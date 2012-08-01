CAN YOU TRUST AARP WHEN THEY CLAIM TO REPRESENT SENIOR CITIZENS?

There was a time when I could not trust AARP and their CEO, Obama-pal A. Barry Rand …
Not only because a significant portion of AARP’s revenue comes from selling healthcare insurance, but because the Affordable Care Act took $700+ BILLION from Medicare Advantage to make its numbers work …
Last week, a new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report updated the amount of money Obamacare robs out of Medicare from $500 billion to a whopping $716 billion between 2013 and 2022.
According to the CBO, the payment cuts in Medicare include:
*Subtract $25 billion total between DSH payments and other provisions for spending that was cut from Medicaid and CHIP.
In total, Obamacare raids Medicare by $716 billion from 2013 to 2022. Despite Medicare facing a 75-year unfunded obligation of $37 trillion, Obamacare uses the savings from the cuts to pay for other provisions in Obamacare, not to help shore up Medicare’s finances. <Source>
… while urging me to support the Affordable Care Act in e-mails and other communications …
Dear Steve,
The House votes this week on a final health reform bill!
The bill contains a number of critical components that AARP fought hard for to ensure it improves the health of our members and their families.
Click here to ask your representative to support the bill.
Over the last several months, AARP has fought hard for crucial components of health reform that will improve the health and lives of our members and their families.
The House of Representatives will vote on a final bill this week that includes key priorities for older Americans.
That's why we've chosen to support the legislation about to be voted on by the House – the Affordable Health Care for America Act. We believe it protects and strengthens Medicare, and ensures that your care will never take a back seat to insurance companies' profits.
I’ll be the first to admit that the bill isn't perfect. But there are so many provisions that would make our broken system work better for older Americans, critical components that AARP fought hard for, such as:
We know that critics and special interests will try to derail this legislation. They will probably even attack AARP for supporting this bill. From my perspective, I couldn't be prouder of the work I see AARP staff putting in to analyze legislation, advocate on your behalf, and constantly evaluate ways to help improve the health of older Americans.
But this isn't and shouldn't be about us. This moment is about reform that improves the health and lives of our members and their families. And, in the end, it won't be the words of the television talking heads or the newspapers – or even AARP – that will ring in your member of Congress' head when it's time to vote tomorrow. It will be YOURS.
Sincerely,
Barry Jackson
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization for people 50 and over.
So what am I to make of their latest blast from their new CEO?
We'll Fight For Medicare
by Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP CEO, AARP Bulletin, January/February 2017
I’ve heard from many of you in recent weeks expressing concern about what may happen to Medicare. I want to make it clear where AARP stands on this issue: We stand with you.
AARP has a long history of fighting for affordable health care and against attempts to cut Medicare. We’ve long opposed attempts to force older Americans to pay more for their health care. As the Medicare debate heats up in Congress, AARP will vigorously protect and defend the health care coverage that Medicare beneficiaries receive.
Let me be clear: AARP will flatly oppose any attempts to cut, scale back or diminish Medicare’s benefits. This includes any efforts to eliminate the guaranteed level of coverage that has been part of Medicare from the start.
Medicare is the bedrock of health security for all Americans as they age. It helps keep older people out of poverty and enables them to live with independence and dignity.
Current beneficiaries need to know that the coverage they count on every day will not be reduced or taken away. Those nearing eligibility must know that the promise of guaranteed benefits will be kept.
While fighting to protect and defend Medicare for current and near-term beneficiaries, we must also improve it for future generations while continuing its guaranteed benefits.
We will work to find sensible solutions that improve care, reduce costs and create real savings for taxpayers without cutting benefits or access to care. These include: reducing prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and improving access to lower-cost biologic drugs; improving care coordination; cracking down on waste and fraud; and eliminating inefficient payment systems, uncoordinated care, mistakes, duplication and unnecessary paperwork.
We will also fight to protect the key provisions of health care reform that you have told us are important to you and your families:
- Do you see anything about demanding competition across state lines to eliminate regional insurer monopolies?
- Do you see anything about protecting Medicare from the encroaching Medicaid behemoth which represents the vast quantity of Obamacare enrollees?
- Do you see anything about fixing the phony charges that see charges of thousands of dollars for common medical procedures and supplies?
- Do you see anything that is not a boilerplate platitude – offered up in the absence of any real legislation on the table?
Me neither.
Bottom line …
So what can we expect from AARP and its affiliates with their tremendous lobbying power?
Are they going to put their lobbying efforts to helping President Trump and the GOP-led Congress in reforming the system with replace and repeal legislation or are they going to throw their weight to the progressive socialist democrats who will be trying to obstruct any efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare? There is no denying that AARP is fundamentally a progressive organization and appears to support progressive politicians and policies, but will they actually fight for senior citizens or the insurance companies that feather their nest?
We are so screwed.
