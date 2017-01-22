BLACK LIVES MATTER NOT: EDUCATION, NOT INDOCTRINATION

Want to have a Black Lives Matter week, let’s see if Blacks can stop their killing in the inner cities for a single week?

I view Black Lives Matter as a radical socialist/communist front group trying to increase racial division in America to bring about their “revolution.” What they propose is unconstitutional indoctrination because it teaches students that one class of citizen is more important than all of the other citizens. This group should be sued by the ACLU (like that would ever happen from a fellow traveler) and forced to say “ALL LIVES MATTER” if they are allowed in the classroom.

Philly teachers plan Black Lives Matter week — not all are happy Beginning Monday, the Black Lives Matter movement could become a curriculum topic in classrooms across the city. A Philadelphia School District teachers' group has planned six days of action this week, encouraging educators to introduce optional curriculum and activities - from "The Revolution Is Always Now" coloring pages for very young students to a science lesson about the biology of skin color for older ones. "This is a critical issue of our time - in our society, but also in our students' lives," said Charlie McGeehan, an English and history teacher and member of the Caucus of Working Educators, an activist group within the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. "It's important for us to dive in." That's not a universal sentiment. Christopher Paslay, an English teacher at Swenson Arts and Technology High School, said he's unequivocally for equal rights and justice for all of his students, regardless of race. But he takes issue with the Black Lives Matter movement and thinks it has no place in Philadelphia classrooms. <Source: Philly teachers plan Black Lives Matter week — not all are happy>

Want to improve the lives of students?

It is time that tenure be revoked in public schools.

It is time to restore civics lessons to promote the lessons of the constitution and good citizenship.

It is time that teachers be tested every two years for subject matter knowledge and teaching competency.

It is time to eliminate the socialist teachers unions which are fonts for the progressive socialist democrats and their fellow travelers.

It is time to deny funding and access to the black lives matter movement if they do not acknowledge equality under the law and proclaim “all lives matter.”

It is time to recognize our enemies, foreign and domestic, and that the progressive socialist democrats have hijacked the democrat party for the purposes of driving hate, division, and a socialist-style revolution. Yeah, that worked out well – ask the people of Cuba.

