BEFORE THE GOP TRIES TO FIX OBAMACARE LET THEM PROVE THEY CAN FIX THE VETERAN'S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ...

The Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act (also known as ObamaCare), from insecure websites to little or no insurer competition, was a massive power grab by the progressive socialist democrats who effectively nationalized almost one-sixth of our economy while increasing premiums and raising deductibles to unreasonable levels.

And, now that the Congressional Republicans are trying to repeal and replace this healthcare catastrophe, the progressives are trying to scuttle the effort by pointing out the coming chaos …

But, the sad truth is that the progressives may be right, the GOP was not prepared to repeal and replace the legislation and they are tinkering around the edges …

OLD ObamaCare versus NEW TrumpCare

Listening to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell speaking about healthcare reform has convinced me that they have absolutely no clue to what they are doing. It appears that they will keep some aspects of Obamacare, notably those relating to pre-existing conditions, and the ability of children to stay on their parents healthcare policies until age 26. But, I do not hear any proposal to force insurers to enlarge their coverage pools and compete across state lines. I do not hear any proposal to drop the unconstitutional “insurance mandate” and penalties for not having coverage. And, I certainly do not hear anyone speaking about cutting the revenue stream generated by Obamacare – only re-directing it into consumer subsidies via tax credits and offsets for insurance companies as insurance against future losses. This is not repeal and replace, it is sematic replace and replace with cosmetic changes. Where every policy will be a “Gold” policy.

Bottom line …

If the Trump Administration and a GOP-led Congress want to reform healthcare, let them fix the horrible Veteran’s healthcare system first while taking time to develop a comprehensive plan along with the cooperation of the “smart” people allegedly surrounding Trump and the industry people who need to make this behemoth work. Let us not have another debacle like the Department of Homeland Security which is virtually unmanageable and more about infighting and public relations than keeping America safe.

This is the last time the GOP can lie to America. We gave them the House in 2012, the Senate in 2014, and now the Presidency in 2016 … if the squander their political capital like Bush (43) with his incompetent crony capitalists, we are screwed. Majorly screwed.

Keep your eyes open and your wallets closed.

-- steve