ANOTHER FAMILY FIGHT: FEELINGS VS. FACTS!

Once again, a family member was upset with my comments on the women’s march. I tried to explain how the goal may sound lofty, but the organizations were all causes that support the progressive socialist democrat agenda and many of them do not wish America well; CAIR and the COMMUNIST PARTY being prime examples. Of course, it did not end well. “I know what I feel and I am all for women’s rights – abortion, jobs, etc.” Another crack in American society?
No consideration that the movement has been hijacked for the sole purpose of “organizing” the useful idiots into a political movement that can generate funding and voter support. Many of these organizations receiving funding from the activist/agitator-in-chief, George Soros.
How many of the malignant organizations and useful idiots can you recognize?
And who can explain why the unions are standing with the environmentalists who want to shut them down; why the gays are standing with the pro-Muslim groups who represent those who kill gays; why are women standing with those who would deny them weapons to protect themselves from more powerful rapists and abusers; and why would women exclude other women who disagree on abortion, but agree on everything else? Contradictions? No – the progressive socialists will say anything or do anything to build a coalition to amass political power, funding, media attention, and voter support. Even if it means supporting causes that want to see others dead.
THE USUAL PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRAT SUSPECTS: UNIONS, ANTI-AMERICA, ANTI-NUCLEAR, ANTI-GUN, CLIMATE CHANGE, AND THE COMMUNIST PARTY
- #VOTEPROCHOICE
- 1199 SEIU
- 18MillionRising
- 350.org
- 50/50 Project
- 5050 Congress, Inc.
- 52 Feminists
- 9to5, National Association of Working Women
- A Better Balance
- A is For
- A. Philip Randolph Institute
- ACCESS Michigan
- Adhikaar
- The Advancement Project
- Advocates for Youth
- AFL-CIO
- African Communities Together
- AFSCME
- Alive Inside Foundation
- Alliance for Justice
- Alliance for Quality Education
- Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments
- Alliance for Women in Media
- All Out
- AMAR International
- Ameinu (Our People)
- America's Voice
- The American Association of University Professors (AAUP)
- American Association of University Women (AAUW)
- American Atheists
- American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- American Constitution Society
- American Families United
- American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO
- American Humanist Association
- American Indian Movement
- American Jewish World Service
- American Medical Women's Association
- Americans for Conservation + the Arts 501c3
- Americans for Democratic Action (ADA)
- Americans for Indian Opportunity
- Americans United for Separation of Church and State
- Americas for Conservation + the Arts
- Amnesty International
- The Amplifier Foundation
- Arab American Association of New York
- Art and Resistance Through Education
- ART NOT WAR / Humanity for Progress
- Arte Sana
- ArtUnited
- ASHA For Women
- Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF)
- Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice - ALC
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Chicago
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles
- Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO (APALA)
- Asian Pacific Environmental Network (APEN)
- Association of Black Women Attorneys (ABWA)
- Association of Flight Attendants-CWA
- Athlete Ally
- Autonomedia
- The Autonomous Womyn's Front
- B Stigma-Free
- Baltimore County Green Party
- Be Kind for Lyme
- Bend the Arc Jewish Action
- Best of Life
- Beyond Nuclear
- Black Business Network Exchange
- Black Girls Rock
- Black Ladies International Incorporated
- Black Lives of Unitarian Universalism
- Black Women's Blueprint
- Black Women's Roundtable
- Black Youth Vote! (BYV!)
- Bold and Boundless
- Bosnian-North American Women's Association
- Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence united with Million Mom March
- Breakthrough
- Brick x Brick
- The Brotherhood/Sister Sol
- Brown Boi Project
- Bus for Progress
- BUST
- California Coastkeeper Alliance
- California Immigrant Policy Center
- Camions of Care
- Campaign for Youth Justice
- CASA de Maryland
- Catapult.org
- Catholics for Choice
- CeaseFirePA
- Center for American Progress
- Center for Biological Diversity
- Center for Constitutional Rights
- Center for Educational Excellence in Alternative Settings
- Center for Emergent Diplomacy
- Center for Popular Democracy
- Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE)
- Center for Inquiry
- Center for Justice and Accountability
- Center for Relationship Abuse Awareness
- The Center For Reproductive Rights
- Change The Ratio
- Children's Firearm Safety Alliance
- CHIRLA
- Citizens for Juvenile Justice
- Civil Liberties & Public Policy Program
- Cleveland Action Democrats
- Climate First!
- Coalition Against Gun Violence
- Coalition for Asian American Children & Families (CACF)
- Coalition for Post Tubal Women (CPTwomen)
- The Coalition of Nasty Women
- Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
- CODEPINK
- theCollectiveShift
- Color Of Change
- Colorado Springs Feminists
- Common Conversation
- Common Defense
- Communications Workers of America
- Communist Party USA
- Communities United for Police Reform
- Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance
- Convergence
- Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)
- Council on American Islamic Relations - Connecticut (CAIR-CT)
- Council on American Islamic Relations - San Francisco Bay Area
- Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ
- CTZNWELL
- CultureStrike
- Cultures of Dignity
- Dayton Women's Rights Alliance
- The DC Alliance of Youth Advocates
- DC Lawyers for Youth
- DC Survivors and Advocates for Empowerment
- Deaf Grassroots Movement
- Define AmericanDemList
- Democracy Spring
- Democratic Socialists of America
- Democratic Women of Sullivan County
- Demos
- Disability Action for America
- DisabilityMarch.com
- Diverse Disability Media
- Doctors for America
- DoubleDutch
- The Dream Corps
- The Earth Day Kids
- Earth Day Network
- East Coast Asian American Student Union
- East Point Peace Academy
- Ecology Center
- Economic Policy Institute
- EcoWomen
- Elder-Activists
- Elephant Circle
- Ellevate Network
- Emerging Visual Realities
- EMILY's List
- Empower HER Business
- Empowerment Self-Defense Alliance
- Equal Rights Advocates
- Equality Equation
- Equality Now
- ERA Action
- ERA Coalition
- ERA Minnesota
- Everything Girls Love
- Every Voice
- ExpertClick's NewsReleaseWire
- Fairness Campaign
- Faith in New York
- Family Values @ Work
- Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies
- Fem Federation
- FEM Inc.
- Feminist.com
- Feminist Majority Foundation
- FemInUs
- Fig Tree Revolution
- Forward Together
- FREE THE NIPPLE
- Free Minds Book Club & Writing Workshop
- GABRIELA Washington, D.C.
- Gathering For Justice
- Genders & Sexualities Alliance Network (GSA Network)
- Gender Action
- Gender at Work
- Georgetown University College Democrats
- Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights – GLAHR
- GirlForward
- Girl Be Heard
- Girl Rising
- Girlfriends Pray
- Girls Republic
- Girls Rock Camp Santa Barbara
- Girls Who Code
- Girls With Ideas
- Give Lively
- GLAAD
- GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD)
- Global Citizen & CHIME FOR CHANGE
- Global Fund for Women
- Global Momenta
- The Global Women's Institute
- Global Women's Strike
- GLSEN
- GOOD
- Got a Girl Crush
- Grandmothers Against Violence
- Grassroots Action New York
- Grassroots Global Justice Alliance
- GreenLatinos
- Greenpeace USA
- Green Building Pages | Green Product Pages
- Green For All
- GRL MAG
- Hazon
- Higher Heights
- HIPS
- Hip Hop Caucus
- Hmong Innovating Politics
- Hollaback!
- Hope and Love Inc
- The Human Right to Family Planning Initiative
- Human Rights Campaign
- Human Rights Watch
- IBEW Local 48
- iFundWomen
- IKAR
- The Incarcerated Nation Corp
- Indian American Democratic Club
- Interfaith Center of New York
- International Association for Feminist Economics
- International Domestic Workers Federation
- International Women's Convocation
- International Women's Health Coalition
- Ipas
- J.O.I. Strategies - Justice Opportunity & Inclusion
- Jackson the Film
- Jan. 21 Teach-in
- Japanese American Citizens League
- Jewish Council on Urban Affairs
- Jewish Social Justice Roundtable
- Jewish Women's Foundation
- Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (JFREJ)
- Jewschool
- Justice For Families
- Justice Policy Institute
- JustLeadershipUSA
- Just Planet
- Katrina's Dream
- Kentuckians For The Commonwealth (KFTC)
- Keshet
- Khmer Girls in Action
- The Kitchen
- Korean American Resource and Cultural Center
- Korean Resource Center
- Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance
- The Kyle Jean-Baptiste Foundation Inc.
- Lab/Shul
- Labor Council for Latin American Advancement
- Labor Project for Working Family
- Ladies' Night
- Lady Parts Justice
- Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (LCCRUL)
- Lawyers for Good Government
- Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights (LCCHR)
- League of Conservation Voters
- League of United Latin American Citizens
- League of Women Voters
- Left at 50
- Legal Momentum
- TheLi.st
- Life Camp Inc.
- Love Warriors of Momastery
- Lower Eastside Girls Club
- LPAC
- MADFree
- MADRE
- Make the Road New York
- MapYourVoice
- Manhattan Young Democrats
- Massachusetts Immigrants and Refugees Advocacy Coalition
- Meditate Your Action
- Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund
- Michigan Council on Crime and Delinquency
- Midwest Asian American Students Union (MAASU)
- MINKA Brooklyn
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- mitú
- Mi Familia Vota
- Mobile Action for Progress
- Model Alliance
- Modern Abolitionist
- Moms Clean Air Force
- Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
- MomsRising
- Mothers Out Front
- MoveOn.org
- Move Forward New York
- MPower Change
- Ms. Foundation
- Muslim Community Network
- Muslim Women's Alliance
- Muslim Women's Organization
- NAACP
- NAACP LDF
- NAACP Youth & College Division
- NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation
- NARI Network
- National Abortion Federation
- National Action Network
- National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF)
- National Association of Social Workers
- National Bar Association
- National Black Food Justice Alliance
- National Center for Lesbian Rights
- National Center for Transgender Equality
- National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)
- National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development
- National Coalition of Barrios Unidos
- National Coalition of Black Civic Participation
- National Community Reinvestment Coalition
- National Conference of Puerto Rican Women
- National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls
- National Council of Jewish Women
- The National Crittenton Foundation
- National Domestic Workers Alliance
- National Education Association
- National Institute for Reproductive Health
- National Juvenile Justice Network
- National Korean American Service and Education Consortium (NAKASEC)
- National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health
- National Network for Arab American Communities
- National Newspaper Publishers Associations
- National Organization for Women (NOW)
- National Partnership for Women & Families
- National Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- National Urban League
- National Women's Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation (NWCAVE)
- National Women's Health Network
- National Women's History Project
- National Women's Law Center
- National Women's Liberation
- National Women's Political Caucus
- The National Workplace Bullying Coalition
- National Youth Advocate Program, Inc.
- Native Voice Network
- The Natural Hypertension Institute
- NCLR
- NCJW Chicago North Shore
- Network for Victim Recovery of DC
- The Network of Arab-American Professionals
- The New Agenda
- New Yorkers Against Gun Violence
- The New York Immigration Coalition
- New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA)
- New York Women Social Entrepreneurs
- Newtown Action Alliance
- The Next Four Years - Milwaukee
- NO More
- Nuclear Information and Resource Service
- OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates
- Occupy Wall Street
- Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence
- Omega Women's Leadership Center
- One Billion Rising
- Ontario Federation of Labour
- The Oracle Institute
- Our Bodies Ourselves
- OXFAM
- Pacem in Terris
- PAI
- Paradigm Shift NYC
- Parent Voices CA
- PDX Women in Technology
- Peace Over Violence
- Peace Pentagon HUB
- PEN America
- People's Action
- People For the American Way
- People Who Net, Inc
- PFLAG
- The Philosopher's Stone
- Physicians For Reproductive Health
- Planned Parenthood
- PNHP, Physicians for a National Health Program
- Poligon Educational Fund
- Positive Women's Network NYC Chapter
- Positive Women's Network USA
- Presente.org
- Progressive Coders Network
- Pro Mujer
- Psychologists for Social Responsibility
- Public Citizen
- Pussy Hat Project
- Queen of Manifestation
- Rachel's Network
- Radio One DC Majic 102.3
- Radio One DC WKYS-FM
- Raha Iranian Feminist Collective
- Raising Women's Voices for the Health Care We Need
- Raw Services
- REAL MOM DAILY
- The Representation Project
- Resilient Sisterhood Project
- The Resource Center for Nonviolence
- Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence
- RISE When We Fall
- Romemu
- Rutgers AAUP-AFT
- Sankofa.org
- San Francisco Asian Women's Shelter
- Sasha Bruce Youthwork, Inc.
- Saratogians for Gun Safety
- Save Our Schools
- Sawa World
- Secular Coalition for America
- Secular Student Alliance
- See Jane Do
- SEIU Healthcare PA
- She's It LLC
- Sheep Creek Farm
- Sierra Club
- Sisters in Synergy
- Skinless Project
- Smith College Club of Washington
- Social Accountability Work Group
- Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia (SMNE)
- South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT)
- Southern Poverty Law Center
- Sparked
- Spread Love Trump Hate
- The Society for Girls
- South Asian Americans Leading Together
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Capitol Hill
- Standing on The Side of Love
- Stand Up! for Democracy in DC (Free DC)
- Students for Choice
- Student Immigrant Movement
- Students Resisting Trump, a project of SFER Action Network
- Suffrage Wagon News Channel
- Support the Girls
- SurvJustice Inc.
- The Susan Jolley Awareness Program
- Swamp Revolt
- Tabu Health
- Tangerine Entertainment
- Test400k
- There is No Limit Foundation
- TN Anti Racist Network
- Together We Can
- Transgender Law Center
- Transparent Nation
- Trayvon Martin Foundation
- The Trevor Project
- Truthworker Theatre Company
- Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association
- UAW Women's Department
- UFCW Women’s Network
- UltraViolet
- Unitarian Universalist Association
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo
- Unitarian Universalist Women's Federation
- United for Peace and Justice
- United Progressives of New Hampshire (UPNH)
- The United State of Women
- United Teachers of Richmond CTA/NEA
- United University Professions
- UniteWomen.org
- Unite Women New York Inc.
- United We Dream
- URGE: Unite for Reproproductive & Gender Equity
- V-Day
- VERVE
- Veterans Stand for America
- Virginia Democratic Women's Caucus
- VoteERA.org
- The Voter Participation Center
- Voto Latino
- VROOMZ
- WAKE
- Walker's Legacy
- Weareamerica
- We Are Woman
- We Stand With Love
- White Ribbon Alliance
- WNY Women's Foundation
- Womenbeing Project
- WomenNC - NC Committee for CEDAW/CSW
- WomenStrong International
- Women Across Frontiers
- Women Against Hate
- The Women At the Well Inc.
- Women Have Options - Ohio
- Women in Black
- Women for Afghan Women
- Women for Justice
- Women for Women International
- Women Lawyers En Garde
- Women of Color in the Global Women's Strike
- Women Occupy Hollywood
- Women of EO Network
- Women Of Green
- Women On 20s, Inc.
- Women Thrive Alliance
- Women TIES, LLC
- Women Watching Washington
- Women Win Foundation, Inc.
- Women Without Fear
- Women With Weeds Project
- The Women Worldwide Initiative
- Women's Action for New Directions (WAND)
- The Women's Collective
- Woman's Democratic Club of Montgomery County, Maryland
- Women's Environment and Development Organization
- Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN)
- Women's Health Specialists of California, Feminist Women's Health Center
- Women's Image Network
- The Women's Information Network (WIN NYC)
- Women's International League for Peace & Freedom US Section
- Women's Learning Partnership for Rights, Development and Peace
- Women's Media Center
- Women's National Democratic Club (WNDC)
- Women's P2P Network
- Women's Voices Women Vote Action Fund
- Women-Matter
- Women, Action, and the Media
- Wonkette
- World Fellowship Center
- Worn
- Wyoming Children's Law Center
- Youth First Initiative
- YWCA Central Maine
- YWCA Glendale
- YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
- YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish
- YWCA USA
|Source: Woman’s March on Washington
Bottom line …
Lofty names, lofty goals, malignant agenda to pursue the socialist/communist agenda in America, fundamentally transforming us into a third-world nation. Given the historical antecedents of the anti-war, anti-capitalist, anti-nuclear movements funded by the Soviet Union, why isn’t there a greater investigations into subversive elements in American politics? Pretty much because of the influence of the progressive socialist democrats and political correctness.
Ask yourself how any movement can welcome the Communist Party and turn down anyone who is against abortion? Only those who hate America and want to see us “demographically bombed” with non-American immigrants who refuse to assimilate and show allegiance to the United States of America.
Hopefully that era is over and the shibboleths can be slain.
Of course, the population control and de-growth movements hate Trump, and will do everything in the Alinsky playbook to de-legitimize his presidency and portray him as a caricature of a billionaire celebrity reality show host. Unfortunately, Trump is helping them with his petulant and childish ways. Let’s hope the “office makes the man” rather than the “man makes the office.”
We are so screwed.
-- steve