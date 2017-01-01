1988 OPRAH WINFREY SHOW: HOW AUTHENTIC IS DONALD TRUMP?

It appears that Donald Trump has been singing the same song for at least 28 years. Hear him describe what is wrong with America. Here him say positive things about George Bush (41), Jesse Jackson, and Michael Dukakis.

1988 Trump appearance on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' where he is saying the exact same thing he is saying now.

Bottom line …

Whatever he is, whatever he has become, and no matter which advisors he may select, it is apparent that his viewpoint and worldview have not changed in twenty-eight years.

-- steve