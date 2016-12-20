UNDERSTANDING THE BUZZWORDS OF THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS

Have you ever asked yourself about the socialist iconography of the raised fist that appears on calls for social justice?

It is all about a political revolution to overthrow and replace capitalism with a version of progressive socialism and to install a cadre of “enlightened” individuals to rule over humanity …

Movement – a code word for the type of faith-based religion that does not closely examine the ethics, politics, and behaviors of its corrupt and self-serving leadership.

Social justice – the enlightened masters of the world are needed to insure the equality of outcomes for all people rather than the equality of opportunity which demands individual accountability for determining your personal outcomes.

Racial justice – in the most basic context, providing reparations and a free pass for designated races based on real or perceived “historical injustice.”

Economic justice – progressives cannot abide by the capitalist system which rewards individualism over the collective, risk takers over the apathetic, and the producers over the consumers.

Real change – code phrase for increasing socialism and decreasing capitalism.

Diversity, access, and inclusion – the words of the coalition which seeks to set aside individual class grievances to pursue the larger progressive socialist democrat agenda.

What could go wrong …

Without a doubt, progressive socialists are willing to believe the end justifies the means, fair or foul, and thus are willing to ignore, overlook, and dismiss historical outcomes, scientific evidence, and even decency in pursuit of their toxic and anti-America agenda.

One might consider a most telling illustration involving blacks in the inner cities governed for decades under the progressive socialist democrats. In spite of the billions in taxpayer funds, the inner cities remain cesspools of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime. So with all the attention of the progressives allegedly focused on this disadvantaged community, why are people being slaughtered in the streets while the activists and agitators call for social justice against the very law enforcement that ensures a safer community? Because it is not about creating a better situation, but worsening the one that already exists to ensure that misguided citizens take to the streets to foment revolution. Many of these citizens are ignorant of the situation and simply follow the leadership believing that anything is better than their current existence.

How can this happen?

Not only do the progressives have a firm control of educational institutions, from kindergarten to college, but those who have participated in historical events and were witness to real atrocities are dying off rapidly. Thus leaving each succeeding generation unmoored from historical fact and the consequences of abhorrent political judgments. In a sense, the progressives and their useful idiots in Hollywood and the mainstream media have whitewashed the terrible loss of life under Lenin and Stalin in Russia, Pol Pot in Cambodia,, the Kim family in North Korea, Cuba, Mao in China, and various and sundry religious leaders engaged in religious and ethnic cleansing.

Bottom line …

Before you advocate change or mindlessly participate in some movement or event, question their motives and look closely at their actions. Ask the one question that they do not want you to ask: What other political system in the history of the world has produced so much freedom and wealth for all classes of people? Under capitalism and our Constitution guaranteeing unalienable rights that cannot be granted or removed by the government there is no comparison – because if a better place existed, you can be sure that the enlightened elite, the wealthy, and the politically-connected would move there permanently.

Why celebrities continue to rail against a system that has created their celebrity and wealth is not a mystery. Most of them are spoiled children, surrounded by a close group of leeches and employees telling them they are smart, good-looking, and wonderful. At least until they are no longer of value.

Say what you mean, mean what you say.

-- steve