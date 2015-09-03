THE GOP: THE REAL ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM IS NOT DONALD TRUMP

The real elephant in the room is not Donald Trump …

It is whether of not the aisle-hoppers will side with the GOP or with the progressive socialist democrats …

John McCain (R-AZ)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Ron Portman (R-OH)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

Bob Corker (R-TN)

Of particular note are John McCain and his shadow, Lindsey Graham, who purport to speak for the GOP. And, to be singled out as an egregious facilitator of backward thinking is Bob Corker who engineered the Senate allowance of the Iran “Agreement” by scrapping the Senate’s rights to advise and consent on “treaties.”

Democrat Barbara Mikulski might have been the 34th vote from her party that made it impossible for the Senate majority to stop the deal, but Corker was the key figure in turning Congressional rules upside-down and rendering the majority powerless. The key element of Corker’s “bipartisan compromise” is that it became necessary for Congress to aggressively kill the deal, instead of voting to support it. Instead of persuading the Senate to approve a deal that would shape the future of the Middle East and impact American national security for decades to come, it became necessary for the Senate to aggressively disapprove the deal. Obama could veto the disapproval, and needed to convince only 34 members of his own Party to declare they would not vote to override his veto. Politico’s post-mortem on the Iran saga portrays Corker as President Obama’s man on the Republican side of the aisle, a slightly tetchy player on a team quarterbacked by Democrat Ben Cardin of Maryland, who became the top Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrat after the interestingly-timed corruption probe of New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, an opponent of the Iran deal. No one ever really thought Obama would have a hard time getting 34 members of his Party to meet the absurdly low threshold Corker arranged. This left the Democrats with plenty of room to indulge little “conscience” dramas from a few Senators with Jewish and/or right-leaning constituencies to mollify, notably Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. That is one reason Corker’s deal was so foolish. Even if the Iran sellout could not be stopped — because Obama went outside the American political system to work with China and Russia at the United Nations, cutting American voters and their representatives out of the loop entirely — it was still important to make this painful for the Democrats. Instead, Corker made it as painless as possible with his “bipartisan” arrangement, leaving the Democrats plenty of room to indulge members like Schumer, who had to pretend they were concerned about national security and the fate of Israel. <Source>

Bottom line …

All of Trump’s legislative initiatives can be killed in the Senate by a group of Senators who, if not openly members of the progressive socialist democrats, seek to impose their own will to negate what should be a GOP vote in the same manner as progressive solidarity votes. It is time to hold the GOP to account for their actions. We the People gave the GOP the House they requested in 2012. We the people gave the GOP the Senate they requested in 2014. And now, we the people have given the GOP the presidency in 2016. The GOP owns the show and if they fail to deliver – be it because of a lack of righteous legislation or the defection of GOP members to the opposition – we the people will hold them completely accountable in the upcoming 2018 congressional election cycle and the 2020 presidential election cycle.

No matter what state Obama left our nation, its economy, its foreign affairs, and its domestic policies, the GOP owns the playing field and must be held accountable for its actions. And, if that means impeaching a President Trump for egregious actions that rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, and his removal from office, so be it.

As for the RINOs, it is time the American’s, especially the conservatives in the GOP, make their wishes no by saying what they mean and meaning what they say. It has gone far past the time for appeasement and the accommodation of any party, domestic or foreign, we must destroy those who want to destroy America and alter the American way of life.

-- steve