SAN MATEO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: INDOCTRINATION VERSUS EDUCATION?

 

Have you ever noticed that student demands almost always come from only a few activist/agitators who are advancing a progressive socialist democrat agenda and have more to do with indoctrination than they do education. And, compliance at a considerable and needless expense is almost always provided lest the administration’s well-paid leadership be denied their excess pay, perks, and privileges?

With more and more money being poured into educational institutions, with the result of producing yet another class of functional illiterates, one might assume that cutting their budget sand forcing them to compete and creatively solve their own problems might be the answer to out-of-control institutions, educators, students, and the activist/agitators.

The property owners, taxpayers, and parents of students attending San Mateo Community College should be so proud that their community’s progressive socialist democrat agenda has turned centers of learning into indoctrination centers to destroy the very country and political system that has provided so much to so many …

[My comments in bracketed blue italics.]

WARNING: MAY CONTAIN TRIGGER-WORDS THAT RESULT IN MICROAGRESSION TO A LARGE PORTION OF THE AMERICAN POPULATION. SAFE SPACES ARE NOT PROVIDED. 

SMCCCD Student Demands

Introduction

We, the students of San Mateo County Community College District, hold our administrators, district employees, board of trustees, and chancellor accountable to protect and address the needs of our marginalized communities. <SNIP>

Demand 1.

1. WE NEED FROM OUR  DISTRICT positive  and immediate action  to ensure the safety of our undocumented students  who are currently  protected  under  DACA and those who aren't, through  the following measures:

a.   Make all three SMCCCD  colleges  sanctuary campuses.

i.       In doing so, the U.S  Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)  cannot arrest, interview, or  search students  on the basis of immigration status. Every  student has the right to an education free of fear.
ii.      More specific information  about sanctuary campuses can be found at:
b.   DREAMers  centers  and free legal clinics  (such as Sparkpoint at Canada  and
Skyline) at all campuses to provide undocumented students and their families
legal advice,  counseling, and other services.

[Students who have no legal right to enter or reside in this country should, likewise, have no legal right to taxpayer-supported education or legal services.

While students should be provided an education in the absence of fear, the fear of discovery, investigation, and prosecution for committing crimes or violating existing law does not mean that, like a church, one should be given relief from the consequences of an individual’s – or their family’s -- behavior and actions.

Additionally, any individual or organization that aids and abets criminal activity or violates existing local, state, and federal law should be investigated and prosecuted.]

Demand 2.

2.   WE  NEED OUR  DISTRICT AND  CAMPUSES to strive for complete transparency and equity across all three campuses.

a.   Students  from all three campuses should  have the ability  to communicate and be
fully knowledgeable of  the resources, programs, associated students (AS), academic courses, public safety. and other entities that are on their campus and sister campuses.

i.  Information must be easily accessible for students  and members  of the
community to understand the function  of each campus and their components.

ii.      information regarding appropriation of funds and.fiscal capacity for on campus  resources must be available to the public.

b.   Student should not have to travel from their home campus  to a sister campus  in order to receive  necessary resources. For the reason that the majority of these resources are intended for marginalized communities, lack of transportation is an issue that may arise. Thus, this problem must be confronted and resolved. These resources must  be equitably  distributed fiscally throughout the district.

i. DREAMers center or similar  legal clinic and resource center should exist on each campus  to ensure the protection of our undocumented students. [REFER TO (I.b.)]

ii.       The implementation or expansion of disability resource centers  on all three  campuses.

iii.       The implementation or expansion of a Veteran's resource center to support  those who worked  in the armed forces. 

1. Extensive counseling and support must be added or enhanced within this program.

iv. The implementation or expansion of a multicultural center (MCC) on each campus.

1. This includes a director of the MCC in order to assist with events specifically planned by this resource.

v. The implementation or expansion of psychological support services for LGBTQ+ students and other marginalized students on each campus. [REFER TO (7.)]

vi. Prayer or spiritual rooms must be present on each campus in order to ensure the safety of all students, regardless of religious identity.

vii. The implementation or expansion of EOPS and/or other similar services across the district to assure the importance of education.

[One would assume that information regarding programs, resources, and facilities should be widely disseminated to anyone who cares to inquire as a routine matter by the administration.

The necessity to duplicate facilities, programs, and services on all campuses should be a function of demand for those services and the availability of resources. Supporting the disabled and members of the armed services should be a routine matter to be handled by the administration on each campus.

By definition, a school should be multicultural as it is open to all qualified students. Schools should not serve as dispensers of psychological counseling – other than emergency services – for disaffected populations of students. And, as for religious accommodations on campus, let student’s engage in silent prayer or seek off-campus community facilities. I find it amazing that those who will keep Christmas decorations off campus insist on religious protections of their – mostly intolerant – beliefs.]

Demand 3.

3.   WE NEED OUR CAMPUSES to continue to promote open and safe campuses for all students, regardless of personal identity.

a.   Each campus must be committed to physically, mentally, emotionally, and
spiritually protect  their students and members of the community when on campus grounds.
b.   We need at least one building on each campus to be readily accessible 24/7 for student  use.
i. This is to assure  students they matter on campus  and their education and /or their passion  is respected.

ii.       Student ID must be used to enter said building after certain hours.
iii.      The current  issue of housing and gentrification must be interjected within conversation. [REFER TO (6.)]

While a school should be a safe environment, there is absolutely no reason – other than progressive activism – that any institution should be responsible for the mental, emotional, or spiritual well-being of its students.  To create a sub-culture of protected snowflakes that need safe-spaces to deal with trigger-words and micro-aggression is to create a cadre of weaklings who cannot compete without government assistance and direction in the real world. Additionally, there is no need to operate any institution beyond its normal hours. Is “passion” another code-word for “activism?”]

Demand 4.

4.   WE  NEED OUR DISTRICT AND CAMPUSES to expand workshops centered around cultural sensitivity and ally awareness for administration, faculty, staff, public safety, student senate, or people of  any student-serving position.

a.   Professors and people in student-serving positions must go through  cultural
fluency and microaggression workshops each semester as  part of their contract.

i.We envision the ability of professors, not only within  the ethnic studies department, to hold the capability of creating a broader cultural and ethnic representation within their department curriculum than usual  in science, english, psychology and other courses. 1n this regard, students will learn about the contributions  of other groups of people, not only in the context of ethnic/sociological studies. 

ii.      We need of our faculty to plan out alternative  curriculums with.focus on the experiences and contributions  of historically marginalized  groups and not solely that of the Eurocentric narrative.

1.   Whitewashing  or failure to acknowledge  and understand marginalized communities' oppression is unacceptable. Even if the class is centered around
European or Anglo-American history, the implications of European/Anglo-American imperialism  and influence throughout  the globe  should  be reiterated as a root cause of instability and oppression  throughout many regions and people.

b.   Every student who enrolls at Skyline, CSM; and Canada must go through a cultural sensitivity and ally awareness workshop before registering for any class.

i.      Any student who is already registered must complete this workshop before
fall semester of 2017.

[Let’s see, we now need to explore the researchers cultural origin, gender, sexual orientation, and religion – and how it may promoted imperialism, destabilize and oppress others – before discussing physicists and quantum physics. In fact, in the realm of quantum physics, all people may manifest all characteristics simultaneously which become deterministic depending on one’s referential framework.

To demand that anybody attend mandatory political indoctrination courses is un-American to say the least.]

To read the remainder of the 12 demands, they can be found here.

WARNING: MAY CONTAIN TRIGGER-WORDS THAT RESULT IN MICROAGRESSION TO A LARGE PORTION OF THE AMERICAN POPULATION. SAFE SPACES ARE NOT PROVIDED.

 

To the illegal aliens, disaffected individuals, and the activist/agitators, please return to the crap-hole you left or return and try to make it better for your own community. Or shut the hell up!

Bottom line …

This is indoctrination, not education. Perhaps, educational campuses have be infiltrated with progressives to the extent that activist/agitator free education is best provided over the internet at little or no cost. In fact one might tap into college level courses delivered by competent instructors at prestigious educational institutions like MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) where their MIT Open Courseware is FREE.

The cost of an education has skyrocketed beyond all reason mainly due to governmental guarantees of educational loans – in and of themselves speculative subprime loans because the recipient often meets the criteria of a NINJA loan – No Income, No Job, and no Assets. The student loan guarantee industry has been nationalized under the Obama Administration and represents a TRILLION dollar systemic hit to taxpayers.

Enough is enough. It is time to hold educators responsible for the tripe that they teach – noting that they waffle about academic freedom, but rarely support diversity of thought on campus. Enough is enough. Expel the activist/agitators who are detracting from the prime objective: educating students for a productive and self-sufficient tomorrow.

We are so screwed.

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

