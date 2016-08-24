SAN MATEO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: INDOCTRINATION VERSUS EDUCATION?

Have you ever noticed that student demands almost always come from only a few activist/agitators who are advancing a progressive socialist democrat agenda and have more to do with indoctrination than they do education. And, compliance at a considerable and needless expense is almost always provided lest the administration’s well-paid leadership be denied their excess pay, perks, and privileges?
With more and more money being poured into educational institutions, with the result of producing yet another class of functional illiterates, one might assume that cutting their budget sand forcing them to compete and creatively solve their own problems might be the answer to out-of-control institutions, educators, students, and the activist/agitators.
The property owners, taxpayers, and parents of students attending San Mateo Community College should be so proud that their community’s progressive socialist democrat agenda has turned centers of learning into indoctrination centers to destroy the very country and political system that has provided so much to so many …
[My comments in bracketed blue italics.]
|
WARNING: MAY CONTAIN TRIGGER-WORDS THAT RESULT IN MICROAGRESSION TO A LARGE PORTION OF THE AMERICAN POPULATION. SAFE SPACES ARE NOT PROVIDED.
SMCCCD Student Demands
Introduction
We, the students of San Mateo County Community College District, hold our administrators, district employees, board of trustees, and chancellor accountable to protect and address the needs of our marginalized communities. <SNIP>
Demand 1.
1. WE NEED FROM OUR DISTRICT positive and immediate action to ensure the safety of our undocumented students who are currently protected under DACA and those who aren't, through the following measures:
a. Make all three SMCCCD colleges sanctuary campuses.
i. In doing so, the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot arrest, interview, or search students on the basis of immigration status. Every student has the right to an education free of fear.
b. DREAMers centers and free legal clinics (such as Sparkpoint at Canada and
Demand 2.
2. WE NEED OUR DISTRICT AND CAMPUSES to strive for complete transparency and equity across all three campuses.
a. Students from all three campuses should have the ability to communicate and be
i. Information must be easily accessible for students and members of the
ii. information regarding appropriation of funds and.fiscal capacity for on campus resources must be available to the public.
b. Student should not have to travel from their home campus to a sister campus in order to receive necessary resources. For the reason that the majority of these resources are intended for marginalized communities, lack of transportation is an issue that may arise. Thus, this problem must be confronted and resolved. These resources must be equitably distributed fiscally throughout the district.
i. DREAMers center or similar legal clinic and resource center should exist on each campus to ensure the protection of our undocumented students. [REFER TO (I.b.)]
ii. The implementation or expansion of disability resource centers on all three campuses.
iii. The implementation or expansion of a Veteran's resource center to support those who worked in the armed forces.
1. Extensive counseling and support must be added or enhanced within this program.
iv. The implementation or expansion of a multicultural center (MCC) on each campus.
1. This includes a director of the MCC in order to assist with events specifically planned by this resource.
v. The implementation or expansion of psychological support services for LGBTQ+ students and other marginalized students on each campus. [REFER TO (7.)]
vi. Prayer or spiritual rooms must be present on each campus in order to ensure the safety of all students, regardless of religious identity.
vii. The implementation or expansion of EOPS and/or other similar services across the district to assure the importance of education.
Demand 3.
3. WE NEED OUR CAMPUSES to continue to promote open and safe campuses for all students, regardless of personal identity.
a. Each campus must be committed to physically, mentally, emotionally, and
ii. Student ID must be used to enter said building after certain hours.
Demand 4.
4. WE NEED OUR DISTRICT AND CAMPUSES to expand workshops centered around cultural sensitivity and ally awareness for administration, faculty, staff, public safety, student senate, or people of any student-serving position.
a. Professors and people in student-serving positions must go through cultural
i.We envision the ability of professors, not only within the ethnic studies department, to hold the capability of creating a broader cultural and ethnic representation within their department curriculum than usual in science, english, psychology and other courses. 1n this regard, students will learn about the contributions of other groups of people, not only in the context of ethnic/sociological studies.
ii. We need of our faculty to plan out alternative curriculums with.focus on the experiences and contributions of historically marginalized groups and not solely that of the Eurocentric narrative.
1. Whitewashing or failure to acknowledge and understand marginalized communities' oppression is unacceptable. Even if the class is centered around
b. Every student who enrolls at Skyline, CSM; and Canada must go through a cultural sensitivity and ally awareness workshop before registering for any class.
i. Any student who is already registered must complete this workshop before
To read the remainder of the 12 demands, they can be found here.
WARNING: MAY CONTAIN TRIGGER-WORDS THAT RESULT IN MICROAGRESSION TO A LARGE PORTION OF THE AMERICAN POPULATION. SAFE SPACES ARE NOT PROVIDED.
To the illegal aliens, disaffected individuals, and the activist/agitators, please return to the crap-hole you left or return and try to make it better for your own community. Or shut the hell up!
Bottom line …
This is indoctrination, not education. Perhaps, educational campuses have be infiltrated with progressives to the extent that activist/agitator free education is best provided over the internet at little or no cost. In fact one might tap into college level courses delivered by competent instructors at prestigious educational institutions like MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) where their MIT Open Courseware is FREE.
The cost of an education has skyrocketed beyond all reason mainly due to governmental guarantees of educational loans – in and of themselves speculative subprime loans because the recipient often meets the criteria of a NINJA loan – No Income, No Job, and no Assets. The student loan guarantee industry has been nationalized under the Obama Administration and represents a TRILLION dollar systemic hit to taxpayers.
Enough is enough. It is time to hold educators responsible for the tripe that they teach – noting that they waffle about academic freedom, but rarely support diversity of thought on campus. Enough is enough. Expel the activist/agitators who are detracting from the prime objective: educating students for a productive and self-sufficient tomorrow.
We are so screwed.
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius