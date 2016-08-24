SAN MATEO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: INDOCTRINATION VERSUS EDUCATION?

WARNING: MAY CONTAIN TRIGGER-WORDS THAT RESULT IN MICROAGRESSION TO A LARGE PORTION OF THE AMERICAN POPULATION. SAFE SPACES ARE NOT PROVIDED. SMCCCD Student Demands Introduction We, the students of San Mateo County Community College District, hold our administrators, district employees, board of trustees, and chancellor accountable to protect and address the needs of our marginalized communities. <SNIP> Demand 1. 1. WE NEED FROM OUR DISTRICT positive and immediate action to ensure the safety of our undocumented students who are currently protected under DACA and those who aren't, through the following measures: a. Make all three SMCCCD colleges sanctuary campuses. i. In doing so, the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot arrest, interview, or search students on the basis of immigration status. Every student has the right to an education free of fear.

Skyline) at all campuses to provide undocumented students and their families

legal advice, counseling, and other services. [Students who have no legal right to enter or reside in this country should, likewise, have no legal right to taxpayer-supported education or legal services. While students should be provided an education in the absence of fear, the fear of discovery, investigation, and prosecution for committing crimes or violating existing law does not mean that, like a church, one should be given relief from the consequences of an individual’s – or their family’s -- behavior and actions. Additionally, any individual or organization that aids and abets criminal activity or violates existing local, state, and federal law should be investigated and prosecuted.] Demand 2. 2. WE NEED OUR DISTRICT AND CAMPUSES to strive for complete transparency and equity across all three campuses. a. Students from all three campuses should have the ability to communicate and be

fully knowledgeable of the resources, programs, associated students (AS), academic courses, public safety. and other entities that are on their campus and sister campuses. i. Information must be easily accessible for students and members of the

community to understand the function of each campus and their components. ii. information regarding appropriation of funds and.fiscal capacity for on campus resources must be available to the public. b. Student should not have to travel from their home campus to a sister campus in order to receive necessary resources. For the reason that the majority of these resources are intended for marginalized communities, lack of transportation is an issue that may arise. Thus, this problem must be confronted and resolved. These resources must be equitably distributed fiscally throughout the district. i. DREAMers center or similar legal clinic and resource center should exist on each campus to ensure the protection of our undocumented students. [REFER TO (I.b.)] ii. The implementation or expansion of disability resource centers on all three campuses. iii. The implementation or expansion of a Veteran's resource center to support those who worked in the armed forces. 1. Extensive counseling and support must be added or enhanced within this program. iv. The implementation or expansion of a multicultural center (MCC) on each campus. 1. This includes a director of the MCC in order to assist with events specifically planned by this resource. v. The implementation or expansion of psychological support services for LGBTQ+ students and other marginalized students on each campus. [REFER TO (7.)] vi. Prayer or spiritual rooms must be present on each campus in order to ensure the safety of all students, regardless of religious identity. vii. The implementation or expansion of EOPS and/or other similar services across the district to assure the importance of education. [One would assume that information regarding programs, resources, and facilities should be widely disseminated to anyone who cares to inquire as a routine matter by the administration. The necessity to duplicate facilities, programs, and services on all campuses should be a function of demand for those services and the availability of resources. Supporting the disabled and members of the armed services should be a routine matter to be handled by the administration on each campus. By definition, a school should be multicultural as it is open to all qualified students. Schools should not serve as dispensers of psychological counseling – other than emergency services – for disaffected populations of students. And, as for religious accommodations on campus, let student’s engage in silent prayer or seek off-campus community facilities. I find it amazing that those who will keep Christmas decorations off campus insist on religious protections of their – mostly intolerant – beliefs.] Demand 3. 3. WE NEED OUR CAMPUSES to continue to promote open and safe campuses for all students, regardless of personal identity. a. Each campus must be committed to physically, mentally, emotionally, and

spiritually protect their students and members of the community when on campus grounds.

b. We need at least one building on each campus to be readily accessible 24/7 for student use.

i. This is to assure students they matter on campus and their education and /or their passion is respected. ii. Student ID must be used to enter said building after certain hours.

iii. The current issue of housing and gentrification must be interjected within conversation. [REFER TO (6.)] While a school should be a safe environment, there is absolutely no reason – other than progressive activism – that any institution should be responsible for the mental, emotional, or spiritual well-being of its students. To create a sub-culture of protected snowflakes that need safe-spaces to deal with trigger-words and micro-aggression is to create a cadre of weaklings who cannot compete without government assistance and direction in the real world. Additionally, there is no need to operate any institution beyond its normal hours. Is “passion” another code-word for “activism?”] Demand 4. 4. WE NEED OUR DISTRICT AND CAMPUSES to expand workshops centered around cultural sensitivity and ally awareness for administration, faculty, staff, public safety, student senate, or people of any student-serving position. a. Professors and people in student-serving positions must go through cultural

fluency and microaggression workshops each semester as part of their contract. i.We envision the ability of professors, not only within the ethnic studies department, to hold the capability of creating a broader cultural and ethnic representation within their department curriculum than usual in science, english, psychology and other courses. 1n this regard, students will learn about the contributions of other groups of people, not only in the context of ethnic/sociological studies. ii. We need of our faculty to plan out alternative curriculums with.focus on the experiences and contributions of historically marginalized groups and not solely that of the Eurocentric narrative. 1. Whitewashing or failure to acknowledge and understand marginalized communities' oppression is unacceptable. Even if the class is centered around

European or Anglo-American history, the implications of European/Anglo-American imperialism and influence throughout the globe should be reiterated as a root cause of instability and oppression throughout many regions and people. b. Every student who enrolls at Skyline, CSM; and Canada must go through a cultural sensitivity and ally awareness workshop before registering for any class. i. Any student who is already registered must complete this workshop before

fall semester of 2017. [Let's see, we now need to explore the researchers cultural origin, gender, sexual orientation, and religion – and how it may promoted imperialism, destabilize and oppress others – before discussing physicists and quantum physics. In fact, in the realm of quantum physics, all people may manifest all characteristics simultaneously which become deterministic depending on one's referential framework. To demand that anybody attend mandatory political indoctrination courses is un-American to say the least.] To read the remainder of the 12 demands, they can be found here.