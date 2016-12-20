OCS, DECEMBER 24, 2016 -- FORGET THE CRAZINESS ...

It is time to set aside the craziness, turn off television, close the browser, and think of a more pleasant holiday season …
If the video does not appear in the email version of this post, it can be found here.
Wishing you and yours a safe and fulfilling holiday season …
Let us not forget those who are working on our behalf: fire, police, paramedics, and others who do not have the “day off.”
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius