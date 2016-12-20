My Photo
OCS, DECEMBER 24, 2016 -- FORGET THE CRAZINESS ...

It is time to set aside the craziness, turn off television, close the browser, and think of a more pleasant holiday season …

amerikid

garland

If the video does not appear in the email version of this post, it can be found here.

Wishing you and yours a safe and fulfilling holiday season … 

steve@onecitizenspeaking.com

th

Let us not forget those who are working on our behalf: fire, police, paramedics, and others who do not have the “day off.”

ArmedServices-MIA

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

