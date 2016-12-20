OBAMA AND INSTITUTIONAL ANTI-SEMITISM ...

A poke in the eye by the United Nations on the eve of Christmas and Hanukah ...

How the increasingly corrupt United Nations can have any legitimacy after failing its mission to stop the wholesale slaughter of innocent civilians in Syria, Rwanda, and elsewhere is beyond me. Especially since a majority of the member nations are despotic in nature and have some of the worst human rights violations in modern history.

How is it that the United Nations Security Council can condemn the only democracy in the Middle East that does not have an egregious record of human rights abuse, goes out of its way to avoid civilian casualties when attacked and by attackers who use hospitals, schools, and places of worship to store and fire their weapons and to use innocent civilians as human shields? Exploiting the killing of civilians as a public relations coup and a way to gain sympathy from an international community that often sees the Palestinian conflict as a proxy for their own anti-Semitic beliefs.

How is it that the Arab nations have not banded together to stop the outrageous slaughter of innocents in Syria and watches while ISIS engages in ethnic cleansing? And, even if Israel did not exist, what has the United Nations done to stop the religious war between the Sunnis and the Shia? Or develop an alternate interpretation of Islam that is compatible with a civilized culture with respect for all human rights?

I cannot think of any American president that has done as much damage to Israel as Barack Obama and that includes former President (and anti-Semite) Jimmy Carter, the father of Islamo-Fascism in Iran.

Whether you believe that Obama was trained by Jew-hating communists, a not-so-secret Muslim trained in an Indonesian Madrassa, or both, you cannot easily dismiss his friendships with the openly anti-Semitic, anti-America, and anti-White head of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, his 20+ year associate with his anti-Semitic, anti-America, and anti-White “spiritual mentor,” Jeremiah Wright. or his actions while in office. Obama is the most un-American president in the history of the United States. And a president whose policies are openly racist and antagonistic to the State of Israel, and that reward our enemies while disadvantaging our allies.

So what can you make of the Obama decision to throw Israel under the bus by abstaining from a Security Council vote that seeks to delegitimize Israel and give aid and comfort to the Palestinians? Remember, it is the Palestinians that reject a two-state solution. It is the Palestinians who took Israel’s peace offering of land and turned it into a launching platform for terrorism aimed at innocent Israeli citizens. And, remember it is Barack Obama who received an unwarranted Nobel Peace Prize that he so desperately wants to legitimatize. Not to mention illegally ordering government agencies to engage in pro-Islam outreach that provided billions of dollars to those who do not share our American values and continue to violate the human rights of their own people.

Vote on Israel could spur further action _ or trouble for UN The Obama administration's decision to abstain and allow the U.N.'s most powerful body to approve a long-sought resolution calling Israeli settlements "a flagrant violation under international law" was a sharp rebuke to a longstanding ally and a striking rupture with past U.S. vetoes. U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said "it is because this resolution reflects the facts on the ground — and is consistent with U.S. policy across Republican and Democratic administrations throughout the history of the state of Israel — that the United States did not veto it." <Source>

United States Ambassador to the United Nations is every bit a liar as was her predecessor, Susan Rice, who went on five Sunday news shows to tell the American people that the terrorist attack in Benghazi was simply a spontaneous uprising against a little-known and little-seen video. False and misleading talking points that we now know were crafted in Obama’s White House by Obama’s security advisor Ben Rhodes.

Israel accuses Obama administration of helping craft, push UN censure Israel’s government publicly accused the Obama administration Sunday of helping create and push the recently passed United Nations resolution condemning settlement activity, with a top official telling Fox News they have “ironclad information” on the U.S. government’s involvement. “We have rather ironclad information from sources in both the Arab world and internationally that this was a deliberate push by the United States and in fact they helped create the resolution in the first place,” David Keyes, spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.” The resolution passed thanks to a U.S. abstention, a decision Netanyahu has described as a “shameful ambush.” The White House already has acknowledged President Obama made the decision for U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power to abstain. Unclear was how involved the Obama administration was in crafting and pushing the resolution itself – which initially was put forward by Egypt, and then pursued by New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela. White House spokesman Eric Schultz issued a statement Sunday defending Obama's support for Israel and stressed that the U.S. did not draft the resolution. "The Egyptians, in partnership with the Palestinians, are the ones who began circulating an earlier draft of the resolution," Schultz said. "The Egyptians are the ones who moved it forward on Friday. And we took the position that we did when it was put to a vote." <Source>

Obama: nothing to see, move along …

From gun-running to Mexican drug cartels to produce “evidence” leading to stricter gun control, to the IRS scandal committed by “rogue IRS personnel in Cincinnati,” to “you can keep your doctor”",” to Benghazi was caused by a video – everything Obama says appears to be a lie. This from the self-proclaimed “most ethical, honest, and accountable administration in history.”

Obama abandoned and betrayed Israel – one that states that the site of the “wailing wall,” where Jews have lived for thousands of years, is illegitimate territory. A location that predates the conception of Islam.

The simple fact is that there can never be peace between Israel and the Palestinians, or even the re-creation of a second Arab state, as originally envisioned by the United Nations when Israel was created, unless the Palestinians recognize the State of Israel as a legitimate nation-state.

Excerpts from the Palestinian National Charter Article 19: The partition of Palestine in 1947 and the establishment of the state of Israel are entirely illegal, regardless of the passage of time, because they were contrary to the will of the Palestinian people and to their natural right in their homeland, and inconsistent with the principles embodied in the Charter of the United Nations; particularly the right to self-determination. Article 20: The Balfour Declaration, the Mandate for Palestine, and everything that has been based upon them, are deemed null and void. Claims of historical or religious ties of Jews with Palestine are incompatible with the facts of history and the true conception of what constitutes statehood. Judaism, being a religion, is not an independent nationality. Nor do Jews constitute a single nation with an identity of its own; they are citizens of the states to which they belong. Article 21: The Arab Palestinian people, expressing themselves by the armed Palestinian revolution, reject all solutions which are substitutes for the total liberation of Palestine and reject all proposals aiming at the liquidation of the Palestinian problem, or its internationalization. Article 22: Zionism is a political movement organically associated with international imperialism and antagonistic to all action for liberation and to progressive movements in the world. It is racist and fanatic in its nature, aggressive, expansionist, and colonial in its aims, and fascist in its methods. Israel is the instrument of the Zionist movement, and geographical base for world imperialism placed strategically in the midst of the Arab homeland to combat the hopes of the Arab nation for liberation, unity, and progress. Israel is a constant source of threat vis-a-vis peace in the Middle East and the whole world. Since the liberation of Palestine will destroy the Zionist and imperialist presence and will contribute to the establishment of peace in the Middle East, the Palestinian people look for the support of all the progressive and peaceful forces and urge them all, irrespective of their affiliations and beliefs, to offer the Palestinian people all aid and support in their just struggle for the liberation of their homeland. Article 23: The demand of security and peace, as well as the demand of right and justice, require all states to consider Zionism an illegitimate movement, to outlaw its existence, and to ban its operations, in order that friendly relations among peoples may be preserved, and the loyalty of citizens to their respective homelands safeguarded. <Source: Yale Law School - The Avalon Project : The Palestinian National Charter>

Bottom line …

We now have a President-elect who is pro-America, pro-Israel, and who might be the best thing since Ronald Reagan. It is time to hold the United Nations accountable for their abysmal performance and their continual machinations to become an independent, self-funding, world governance organization that trumps national sovereignty. Perhaps the first step would be to defund and/or move the United Nations to Brussels or Switzerland.

-- steve