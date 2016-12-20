NO MIDDLE EAST PEACE IN THE FUTURE …

The sad fact is that the leadership of the so-called Palestinian people refused to recognize the right of Israel to exist …

If Israel did not exist, the Sunni would still be at war with the Shia (after millennia) whom they regard as apostates to be ethnically cleansed. And, if there was no ethnic cleansing, the Muslim states would be at war with their neighbors over the creation of a massive Muslim state (Caliphate)and the shared benefit from the region’s natural resources.

The fact is that Islam was created by a warlord to extend his power and remains mostly a militant political and religious ideology that does not support the same type of freedoms found in the civilized world.

How can you recognize a two-state solution when there are three-states involved: the Israelis, the Palestinians, and the terrorist group Hamas which has de facto control over half the Palestinian land and people?

Bottom line …

The students who are openly supporting Israel’s terrorist enemies are grossly misinformed or they are anti-Israel, anti-Jew, and anti-America. Where else can these snowflakes march for human rights for Palestinians while supporting a culture that is openly misogynistic, harmful to the rights of women, openly and deliberately kills gays, and embodies torture, mutilation, rape, and death as punishments under its perverted laws.

The younger generation is becoming a reflection, not of parental values, but of the values of progressive socialist democrats who hate the idea of a vibrant, educated, and questioning society with the military might and political will to ensure the safety and security of its people. Unlike the progressive socialist democrats in America who appear to be doing everything in their power to weaken America and to destroy that which makes America the greatest power for freedom and good on the planet.

We are so screwed.

-- steve