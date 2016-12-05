LUCKIEST PEOPLE IN AMERICA IN 2016

Donald Trump who “accidentally” became our President …
Barack Obama who pulled off the most amazing “short con” in the history of the world and America’s first Communist president …
Hillary Clinton who escaped prosecution for violating the Espionage Act and selling her office for personal gain …
Al Gore who continues to make money off his global warming hoax …
And the biggest winner: The American People …
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius