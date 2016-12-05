LUCKIEST PEOPLE IN AMERICA IN 2016

Donald Trump who “accidentally” became our President …

Barack Obama who pulled off the most amazing “short con” in the history of the world and America’s first Communist president …

Hillary Clinton who escaped prosecution for violating the Espionage Act and selling her office for personal gain …

Al Gore who continues to make money off his global warming hoax …

And the biggest winner: The American People …

As we approach 2017, we leave much of the craziness and corruption behind as we start down a new path, one that might be filled with real hope and change.



But the best part is our constitution allows us to make a course correction in 2018 with the congressional election cycle.



Best holiday wishes from One Citizen Speaking.

-- steve