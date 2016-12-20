ISRAEL: JOHN KERRY IS THE PERSONIFICATION OF EVIL, POLITICAL CORRUPTION, AND MEANINGLESS DRIVEL

In this world, there are leaders who talk endlessly and those who take action: saying what they mean and meaning what they say.

Tell me about the good old days when one knew instinctively what evil looked like …

I cannot believe that Secretary of State, John Kerry, stood before the world and told Israel that it could not live in peace unless it embraced the Obama Administration’s concept of a two-state solution; that is that Israel could choose to be either a Jewish state or a democracy.

‘Today, there are a number – there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state, or they can separate into two states. But here is a fundamental reality: if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic – it cannot be both – and it won’t ever really be at peace. Moreover, the Palestinians will never fully realize their vast potential in a homeland of their own with a one-state solution.” <Source>

Not only is the United States suggesting that Israel give up its right to self-determination in order to validate Barack Obama’s fatuous Nobel Peace Prize, but Kerry is truly ignorant of the situation on the ground. Even to a casual observer, there are three states in play. The first is Israel proper – extended geographically be the annexation of land after winning a war in which they were not the aggressor – something firmly enshrined in international law. The second state is the area governed by the Palestinian Authority and its leadership headed by Mahmoud Abbas, the successor to the corrupt terrorist Yasser Arafat, himself a recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize. And, the third is Gaza which is governed by the terrorist group Hamas that has sworn to destroy Israel. Neither entity will formally acknowledge Israel’s right to exist as a free and independent nation.

Why is John Kerry misdirecting attention to Israel’s building of “settlements” on legitimately occupied territory when he should be calling for the abolishment of the third terrorist state in the Gaza? Why is John Kerry not demanding that all parties to any settlement recognize their counterparties right to exist, legally and morally, in the region?

I suggest that both Barack Obama and John Kerry are anti-Israel, anti-Jew, and anti-Semitic. Acting first in their own self-interests to validate Obama’s meaningless Nobel Peace Prize and to shower the Secretary of State with accolades for bringing about a solution to a problem that cannot be fundamentally solved by the United States or the broader international community until there is a legitimate partner on the other side of the bargaining table. In Francophile Kerry’s case, it is all every much about the type “appeasement” that saw France collaborate with the Nazis, costing them a generation of French youth – potential leaders, educators, scientists, and philosophers.

We have seen Israel, in a gesture of good faith, withdraw from some disputed territory and turn it over the the Palestinians. The consequences of that action did not lead to peace talks as intended and promised by the Palestinians, but the establishment of a closer location from which to launch terrorist missiles – not at Israeli military installations, but the innocent civilian population with no regard for men, women, and children. Perhaps we should revisit the words of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir …

“Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us. When peace comes we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Arabs for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons.”

How can the Palestinians justify their educational system that inculcates a hatred for the Jewish people and that killing Jews is the highest form of worshiping Allah and Islam? If the Palestinians truly want peace, why are they incapable of simply recognizing the State of Israel as a legitimate nation? Even worse, how can Barack Obama and John Kerry stand before the international community and suggest that peace is all about settlements and Israel’s intransigence? Perhaps it is because they know that the United States supports Israel with military aid, and thus can strong-arm the Israelis rather than attempting to influence the terrorist aggressors.

Reality check …

Where was the international community when Jordan expelled the Palestinians for fomenting revolution and attempting to overthrow the nation. Let us not forget that for 19 years Jordan occupied Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem? And, the one thing that nether Obama nor Kerry ever mentions: if not for the terrorism of the Palestinians that has threatened both Jordan and Lebanon – and had they accepted the original United Nations two-state solution -- they would have had their own state years ago. Pretty much the Palestinian people were done in by their kleptocratic leader who used terrorism to keep the international contributions flowing into his own pocket and to sustain a regime that not only lacked the basic infrastructure of a nation, but could produce little or nothing except terror.

The biggest problem that is never addressed is how a Muslim state, governed under Sharia law, becomes tolerant of other religious viewpoints and expressions of thought? Or, how democracy is best served when the participants are afraid of their leadership and vote in a leadership that exhibits both corruption and terrorism?

Perhaps Kerry should go back to the tenets of self-determination and stop his pathetic efforts to obtain the approval of an international community where support for the Palestinians is tantamount for their own anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews.

Bottom line …

Today, I heard one of the political pundits reacting to Kerry’s remarks by claiming that “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.” A ridiculous assertion when one considers that our revolutionary war did not see patriots deliberately killing civilians, including women and children. We did not see patriots sent to England with the purpose of destroying their way of life or their institutions. The very essence of liberty was the freedom to do anything legal without interference from a tyrannical government trying to manage individual’s lives in order to further their political agenda and feather their nests.

How has the United States lost their way? Subverting educational institutions by adopting policies and curricula that features political correctness, multiculturalism, and worst of all, moral equivalency. Implementing public policies that suggest that human rights come from the government and must be enforced by the government. A world where redefinition reigns supreme: where up is down, black is white, and wrong is right.

I suggest that each and every manifestation of evil in our time can be linked to political corruption and self-serving politicians.

As I am wont to say, “we are so screwed.” But the greater truth is that the world is screwed when the United States of America, the nation that has brought enlightenment, prosperity, and freedom to many oppressed people, fails to act in a manner dictated by the originalist interpretation of our Constitution and the recognition of man’s unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness unmolested by a corrupt or tyrannical political system.

-- steve

