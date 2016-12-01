BLACK PANTHERS MARCH FOR CIVIL RIGHTS OR ARE THEY SIMPLY LOOKING FOR SELF-AGGRANDIZEMENT IN THE MEDIA?

Have you ever noticed?

Another example of counterproductive behavior that borders on overt intimidation …

Shouting “black power” and “stop the genocide” armed street thugs in the guise of civil rights activists march …

Black Panthers hold 'human rights tribunal' in Sherman Park

Members of the Black Panthers of Milwaukee, some armed with guns, marched through the Sherman Park neighborhood on Sunday to protest what they called the "genocide" of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. The afternoon march, which they called a "human rights tribunal," was held in the name of Sylville Smith, Jay Anderson and others who have been killed by police officers.

"This is genocide. It can't go on. Any other country, any other people it would be declared as such," said Dr. Alli Muhammad with the Revolutionary Black Panther Party. The group on Friday called for the resignation of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Ed Flynn.

Dominque Heaggan-Brown, the former Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed Smith, sparking days of unrest, was charged last Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide. The Milwaukee County District Attorney earlier this month said the Wauwatosa police officer who shot and killed Anderson in June wouldn't be criminally charged in that case.

A police spokesman said officers monitored Sunday's demonstration. "Open carrying a firearm is not arrestable absent any other violations of the law," the spokesperson said. Source: <Black Panthers hold 'human rights tribunal' in Sherman Park>