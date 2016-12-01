BLACK PANTHERS MARCH FOR CIVIL RIGHTS OR ARE THEY SIMPLY LOOKING FOR SELF-AGGRANDIZEMENT IN THE MEDIA?

Have you ever noticed?
- Most activist/agitators are racists, viewing everything through the prism of race and their political agenda.
- Most activist/agitators ignore the underlying individual behavior and actions of those involved with law enforcement in favor of holding law enforcement officers accountable for their actions – even knowing that law enforcement officers have been sensitized to increasing violence, bad behavior, and non-cooperation from the minority communities.
- Most activist/agitators are showboating and doing their community a disservice as they disadvantage and disincentivize law enforcement to protect their community from criminals and crazies.
- Most activist/agitators refuse to confront the real culprits: gangs, criminals, and crazies because they fear their violent response. It is better to stage a photo-op looking tough, than being tough and safeguarding your own community.
- Most activist/agitators are associated with socialist/communist front groups and are empowered by the progressive socialist democrat party.
Another example of counterproductive behavior that borders on overt intimidation …
Shouting “black power” and “stop the genocide” armed street thugs in the guise of civil rights activists march …
Black Panthers hold 'human rights tribunal' in Sherman Park
Members of the Black Panthers of Milwaukee, some armed with guns, marched through the Sherman Park neighborhood on Sunday to protest what they called the "genocide" of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. The afternoon march, which they called a "human rights tribunal," was held in the name of Sylville Smith, Jay Anderson and others who have been killed by police officers.
"This is genocide. It can't go on. Any other country, any other people it would be declared as such," said Dr. Alli Muhammad with the Revolutionary Black Panther Party. The group on Friday called for the resignation of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Ed Flynn.
Dominque Heaggan-Brown, the former Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed Smith, sparking days of unrest, was charged last Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide. The Milwaukee County District Attorney earlier this month said the Wauwatosa police officer who shot and killed Anderson in June wouldn't be criminally charged in that case.
A police spokesman said officers monitored Sunday's demonstration. "Open carrying a firearm is not arrestable absent any other violations of the law," the spokesperson said. Source: <Black Panthers hold 'human rights tribunal' in Sherman Park>
By what legal or moral authority does this militant black power group hold a “human rights tribunal?”
Another un-American socialist/communist revolutionary?
|
Alli Muhammad is a African-American doctor, psychologist, political activist and revolutionary who, founded the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, which claims continuity from the Black Panther Party of 1966, the RBPP was officially named in 1992.
Muhammad was born in Gondar, Ethiopia at that time his father who is of Afro-Caribbean, African-American descent was a Medical Doctor working in Ethiopia (and also a member of the US Marines). His mother, also a medical doctor of Ethiopian descent. The couple worked between the USA, Caribbean and Africa. And joined the Black Panther Party in 1967, the couple also attended Howard University in Washington, DC together. The couple raised their son, Dr. Muhammad on the principles of the Black Panther Party, and assured his direct participation into the BPP’s programs in the community.
Muhammad, was raised on the principles of Marxist-Leninism, Socialism, Pan-Africanism and Black Nationalism. As both of his parents were staunch Marxist, but convicted to Black Nationalism, Pan-Africanism and Socialism.
Muhammad earned his medical degree in Internal Medicine from the University of Tripoli in Libya, and continued his medical education at the University of Natal currently The University of KwaZulu-Natal, earning a medical degree in neurology. Muhammad holds two medical degrees, as well two PhD degrees psychology and master’s degree in military science.
Muhammad is the leader of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, which he states the entire objective, mission is to “feed, clothes, shelter, train & defend Black people” and to stand up for “human rights of Black people. <Source>
Bottom line …
And yet we keep allowing known radicals to enter the United States and to foment chaos and confusion, worsening rather than helping race relations and assimilation. Let us not forget that the progressive socialist democrats want to disarm law-abiding American citizens and enlarge the pool of potential victims in concentrated safe zones vulnerable to attack by terrorists, both foreign and domestic.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius