AMERICAN RESILIENCY AND RECOVERY DEMANDS DECENTRALIZATION

I have been thinking (again) about making our nation more flexible and resilient to meet the challenges of tomorrow …

It has occurred to me that by increasing centralization of power in the government and the increasing reliance on that cheap communications network referred to as the internet, we are increasing the risk of a major catastrophe. Where increasing centralized government power simply results in increasing political corruption that threatens our nation by providing a "one-stop shop" for evildoers.

Much in the same manner as corrupt politicians allowing developers to subvert the political process to alter zoning laws to allow building in hazardous and/or inhospitable areas -- not only building, but increasing the population density that almost guarantees a natural disaster turns into a catastrophe in terms of loss of life and reconstruction costs.

Amply illustrated by rebuilding New Orleans on land that is under sea level, rather than moving the city inland and keeping the existing area as a deep-water port.

Even worse, would be the corruption of the building codes and inspection protocols that magnify the risk at an unacceptable level.

Continuing to build high-rise buildings and transportation systems on known seismically active zones and then decrying the loss of life and rebuilding costs of a natural disaster.

Again illustrated by developers convincing corrupt politicians not to enforce the earthquake inspection and retrofit necessary to protect both life and property -- because it represents an unacceptable cost to the building owners. With everybody convinced that the risk is actually reduced by having adequate insurance coverage. Sort of like the non-actuarial insurance calculations of those who were raking in money hand-over-fist insuring "can't fail" financial products such as derivatives that eventually failed.

I have come to the conclusion that the only way that we can mitigate threats to our continued existence as a nation is to decentralize government power and spreading its functions among autonomous local and state agencies. Where a single-point failure does not destroy the network with cascading failures.

In addition we must root out and heavily punish political corruption. Not allowing retroactive filing of exculpatory documents when wrongdoing is discovered.

Reducing the large number of laws to an unambiguous set of core principles that cannot be breached with slap-on-the-wrist plea bargains. Restricting lawyers from creating legislation in impenetrable legalese that hides the truth from the citizens it purports to assist. No more thousand page bills. No more purchasing political power at the expense of the taxpayer. No more special interest corruption.

I have often said that the most honest politician that was ever sent to jail was San Diego Representative Randy "Duke" Cunningham. A politician who provided a menu of pay-for-play options that applied to everyone. A politician that stayed "bought" even when he could have extorted further sums. Even with the cigars, hookers, and hot tubs -- the man was always honest about who he was and what he was doing. Unlike snakes like Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Harry Reid, and John McCain who hide being the false plumage of a "do-gooder."

Bottom line ...

We need to decentralize government. We need to accept local responsibilities. We need to create our own local utility grids so they are not centrally managed and susceptible to hacking. It is time to conserve, contract, and protect the people, not the politicians.

We need to stop pursuing those political agendas that demand social engineering at the expense of freedom. We need to stop thinking that politicians must reflect the color, ethnicity, or sexual orientation of their constituency over simple honesty and competence. We need to demand that the press be honest in order to secure their constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms.

And, most of all, we need to stand up and call bullshit when we know that something is wrong.

Now I will take a nap.

-- steve