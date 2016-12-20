2017: A SIMPLE METHOD FOR STAYING SANE AND IMPROVING YOUR EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING

The key to staying sane and improving your emotional wellbeing in 2017 is relatively simple: limit your media consumption.

The purpose of the media content creators is to attract an audience that converts into paid advertising or subscriptions. The key to attracting a profitable audience is to overcome the noise of daily living and the other media outlets. As humans, we are taught to ignore the commonplace and mundane issues that do not immediately threaten our physical or psychological well-being. Therefore the media must; one, sensationalize an issue or event to grab our attention; and two, catastrophize the issue or event to keep us engaged. Along with “false news” comes “false panic.” The desire of a media outlet or its special interest sponsors to provoke a useful action in a specific audience. Not to be left behind, media members follow each other thus producing a repetitive echo-chamber and shrillness, not unlike the shrill audio feedback when a sound input device becomes coupled to a sound source. Unfortunately, the media confuses and conflates specific stories in such a manner as to compress both time and geographical space, thus provoking concern – and sometimes panic – in individuals who do not realize that the events are geographically dispersed and widely separated in time in such a manner as to have an impossibly low probability of impacting your own life. Your participation in responding to news reports in the social media also produces tension and anxiety, especially when the responses are negative, abusive, and threatening.

Thousands of stories and dire warnings are circulating about a man who hasn’t even assumed office and performed one single act. But, he is being criticized and demonize by almost everybody who has an opinion. Myself included.

Bottom line …

Disengage. Even from this blog if you wish. Here is to a saner 2017 and to concentrating on things that really matter in our daily lives.

If this video does not appear in the email version of this post, it can be found here.

Create your own musical ending in 2016 to prepare for 2017.

-- steve